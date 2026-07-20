Review: McDonald's New Bacon Caesar McCrispy Is America's Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich

With the Fourth of July and the World Cup now behind us this summer, you might think that's it for all the big news this season — but you'd be wrong. McDonald's still has another seasonal surprise about to drop, which is already turning heads. No, not the BTS collaboration Happy Meal with BT21 Universe toys (although there's no doubt K-Pop fans everywhere are rushing to get those, too). A limited-time Caesar sauce, fit for dipping and drizzling, is joining the McDonald's chicken menu, and fans are already lining up to try it.

Sure, chicken and Caesar sauce are not a ground-breaking combination. But it's also a winning one that's so obvious, you can't help but wonder why this wasn't a menu option already. The new dipping sauce will be available solo, as well as with orders of McCrispy Strips, on Caesar Snack Wraps, and on the new Bacon Caesar McCrispy Sandwich. To find out if the new Caesar sauce is fit to join the lineup of legendary fast food dipping sauces, we had to taste it, along with the upgraded chicken menu options, to see for ourselves. Here is everything you need to know about the limited-time Caesar sauce from McDonald's.