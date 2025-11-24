The Sandwich Chain That's Closing Locations In 8 US States
Arby's is famous for having the meats, from its well-known roast beef and cheddar sandwiches to the new steak nuggets, as well as an uncommonly varied list of sides. Unfortunately, some Arby's locations don't have enough business to keep the doors open. After a year of being the lowest-performing brand under its parent company, Inspire Brands, Arby's has closed a number of stores nationwide — and continues to do so.
After 48 Arby's restaurants hung up their hats in 2024, including a famous location in Hollywood, at least another 14 have followed suit in 2025. Inspire Brands is remaining silent about the closures, but various local media reports indicate that stores in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington state have all been affected.
This isn't a death knell for Arby's: it still made nearly $30 billion in sales last year, and the approximately 62 closures are a tiny fraction of its well over 3,000 global locations. But it is a sign of broader struggles across the entire fast food and fast casual restaurant industry.
Arby's struggles amid economic headwinds
Arby's is another one of the restaurant chains that have struggled through 2025. While not many fast food places serve hot roast beef, sandwiches in general are a hotly competitive category, and better options at other places may be weighing the chain down. When we ranked Arby's sandwiches from worst to best, the worst was a soggy chicken sandwich, much better versions of which exist at many other restaurants. The best was a grilled Reuben, which is the kind of fast food you might only find at Arby's. Perhaps the chain could revive its fortunes by focusing on what makes it unique.
In spite of that, it's generally a hard time to be in the fast food business, even for the giants. There are many signs that have us worried about the future of Wendy's, including hundreds of store closures and persistent food quality complaints. And even McDonald's is beginning to struggle, with lower-income customers leaving in droves as the chain is squeezed by high beef prices. But a corresponding rise in higher-income consumers suggests a new opening for the entire industry, Arby's included.