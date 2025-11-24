The Sandwich Chain That's Closing Locations In 8 US States

Arby's is famous for having the meats, from its well-known roast beef and cheddar sandwiches to the new steak nuggets, as well as an uncommonly varied list of sides. Unfortunately, some Arby's locations don't have enough business to keep the doors open. After a year of being the lowest-performing brand under its parent company, Inspire Brands, Arby's has closed a number of stores nationwide — and continues to do so.

After 48 Arby's restaurants hung up their hats in 2024, including a famous location in Hollywood, at least another 14 have followed suit in 2025. Inspire Brands is remaining silent about the closures, but various local media reports indicate that stores in California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington state have all been affected.

This isn't a death knell for Arby's: it still made nearly $30 billion in sales last year, and the approximately 62 closures are a tiny fraction of its well over 3,000 global locations. But it is a sign of broader struggles across the entire fast food and fast casual restaurant industry.