10 Canned Drinks That Were Popular In The '70s

There's something pretty iconic about foods from the 1970s. The dishes that defined the disco era are etched into our memories, and not always for positive reasons: The likes of tuna casserole, stuffed celery, and Watergate salads may be tasty crowdpleasers, but they also have a kitschy quality that leads people to appreciate them almost ironically. What people were drinking when they were eating these dishes, though, feels a bit less vivid. We can all envisage the retro cocktails everyone would drink at a dinner party, but people weren't reaching for the booze all the time. Like us today, they'd often be consuming canned drinks.

Which canned drinks were most popular during the 1970s? As it turns out, some of the options with the widest appeal are still around today. The likes of Mr. Pibb, Mello Yello, and V8 are still very much available, although they're far less popular than they used to be. Others, though, like Aspen, Rondo, and Quirst, have gone to the great canned drinks graveyard, never to be revived again. Thirsty for some drinks nostalgia? Let's dive into what your grandparents were drinking more than a half-century ago.