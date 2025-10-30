Coca-Cola Is Bringing Back This Iconic Soda (And We're Nostalgic)

Soda is older than you might think, beginning with the first artificially carbonated water in 1767. With over 250 years of history, countless soft drink brands have risen to success and fallen to obscurity, sometimes without even that first part. But even if a beverage may not seem popular, fandoms can keep the flame lit. Such is the case with one iconic brand making a comeback. The Coca-Cola Company is reviving Mr. Pibb, the spicy-sweet caramel cherry soda with a taste unlike almost anything else. Following a pattern of other Coca-Cola soda releases, the relaunched version of the drink will also be available in a Zero Sugar variety.

This comeback is the first time a soda named Mr. Pibb will be on the market since 2001, when the original drink (stylized as Mr. PiBB) was reformulated and rebranded to Pibb Xtra, with more intense notes of cherry and cinnamon than the original. Likewise, the new Mr. Pibb is not just a name change either: it also has 30% more caffeine than Pibb Xtra.