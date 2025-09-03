10 Retro Drinks Your Grandma Used To Make

Grab a glass and kick back, because we're about to pour out a chilled glass of nostalgia for you. Like any recipe, drinks recipes come and go, and what your grandma used to make on the regular may seem completely retro nowadays. The kinds of drinks that you might have been served when you went to her house, be they nonalcoholic or full of booze, often felt like they were from another era — because they were.

However, it's undeniable that retro drinks were way more exciting than they are nowadays. You just have to look at a Grasshopper or a 7-Up Float, in all of their colorful glory, to know that we've lost a bit of pizzazz when it comes to our liquid accompaniments. Just like those vintage no-bake desserts grandma used to prepare, vintage drinks often put appearance first, and served as little art pieces that happened to taste really good. You might not remember some of these, but we can guarantee you that you'll be making some of them at your next cocktail party.