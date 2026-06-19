16 Dishes From The '70s That Define The Disco Era

It's hard to imagine a time when carrot cake wasn't popular — the dessert is still being served in restaurants, bakeries, and at birthday parties around the country. But once upon a time the carrot cake wasn't nearly as popular as it is today.

Recipes for desserts made with carrots date back hundreds of years to times when processed sugar was much harder to come by and carrots were valued for their naturally high sugar contents (although there's no doubt those sugarless variations wouldn't be quite as enjoyable as the cake is now). The first published recipe for carrot cake in the United States was in 1929, but it wasn't until the '70s that the dish really took off. So what changed? An increasingly health-conscious public found a cake containing carrots and nuts to appear more in line with their diets. But there was another trick at play, too.

It isn't just carrot cake that makes this dessert so good. After all, carrot cake wouldn't be what it is without that tangy, sweet, cream cheese frosting. At some point in the mid-20th century the Philadelphia brand began running advertisements for carrot cake paired with cream cheese frosting, and the duo took off. Now a staple among American desserts, a Google Ngram chart shows that mentions of carrot cake in books was almost nonexistent pre-1970s.