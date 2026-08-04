7 Best Kitchen Appliances To Buy At Home Depot In 2026

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Kitchen appliances are everyday items to use, not to buy, though the need to purchase a new one tends to come up at some point. And even once you decide on a good and convenient appliance retailer like Home Depot, every kind of kitchen appliance has seemingly countless options to choose from.

We've narrowed down the best general choices in several appliance categories. A preponderance of customer reviews indicates that each of the following units has the kind of performance and reliability you expect out of such a large purchase.

One of the best refrigerators at Home Depot comes from a brand that's been well-known for such appliances for over a century. Other category leaders come from giants in the broader consumer electronics space, though there's also a quality dishwasher from a company better known for small appliances. And not every brand represented is well-known: more obscure names are behind some great essentials.