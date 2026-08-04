7 Best Kitchen Appliances To Buy At Home Depot In 2026
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Kitchen appliances are everyday items to use, not to buy, though the need to purchase a new one tends to come up at some point. And even once you decide on a good and convenient appliance retailer like Home Depot, every kind of kitchen appliance has seemingly countless options to choose from.
We've narrowed down the best general choices in several appliance categories. A preponderance of customer reviews indicates that each of the following units has the kind of performance and reliability you expect out of such a large purchase.
One of the best refrigerators at Home Depot comes from a brand that's been well-known for such appliances for over a century. Other category leaders come from giants in the broader consumer electronics space, though there's also a quality dishwasher from a company better known for small appliances. And not every brand represented is well-known: more obscure names are behind some great essentials.
Frigidaire Standard Depth Side by Side Refrigerator
Frigidaire is one of the best refrigerator brands, according to customers, and it's been inextricably associated with electric refrigerators since inventing them in 1918. This model is fairly straightforward; its fanciest feature is a standard ice maker/water station on the door. But customer reviews say it maintains temperature well, and while some find the ice maker large and noisy, others find it quiet and convenient (either way, there is a model without an ice maker).
Purchase a Frigidaire 36-inch 26-cubic-foot Standard Depth Side by Side Refrigerator from Home Depot for $1,599.99.
Samsung Bespoke 30 in. 5 Burner Smart Slide-In Electric Range
Samsung has a mixed record on kitchen appliances, including what Reddit calls the worst refrigerator brand on the market. But this slide-in electric range has excellent reviews on Home Depot's website praising its even heating, good use of space, and modern design. The built-in air fryer is particularly appreciated for its convenience.
Purchase a Samsung Bespoke 30-inch 5-Burner Smart Slide-In Electric Range from Home Depot for $1,499.
KitchenAid 24 in. Top Control Built-In Tall Tub 44 dBA Dishwasher
KitchenAid is best known for its iconic stand mixers, but it also makes a remarkably quiet dishwasher. This 3-rack dishwasher has over 50 total water jets, including a 3rd rack of 360-degree wash jets to clean the inside of long glasses. And the machine is only 44 decibels, which the company claims is about as loud as moderate rainfall, but some customers say it is so quiet they thought the dishwasher was not running.
Purchase the KitchenAid 24-inch Top Control Built-In Tall Tub 44 dBA Dishwasher from Home Depot for $1,749.
Panasonic 2.2 Cu. Ft. 1250-Watt Countertop Microwave
Panasonic is one of the best microwave brands according to customers, with Panasonic typically showing a degree of excellence befitting a microwave industry leader. In 1988, this brand introduced inverter technology to microwaves, creating far more even heat distribution than before. This powerful 1250-watt unit features 14 different sensor cook functions and the ability to rapidly defrost frozen foods.
Purchase the Panasonic 2.2-Cubic Foot 1250-Watt Countertop Microwave from Home Depot for $378.
Throes 30 in. 900 CFM Convertible Insert Range Hood
A range hood is essential for a proper modern kitchen. This 4-setting hood has a maximum suction power of 900 cubic feet per minute, more than enough for virtually any home kitchen, and it's designed to tuck mostly out of sight into a cabinet, leaving only the underside exposed. And since it's convertible, this hood can run with or without venting ductwork.
Purchase the Throes 30-inch 900 CFM Convertible Insert Range Hood from Home Depot for $452.99.
Vissani 5.0 cu. ft. Manual Defrost Chest Freezer with LED Light
If you're ready to make the jump into home freezers, this Home Depot find is a great place to start. At 5 cubic feet, this modestly sized chest freezer includes two sliding storage baskets and an LED light for easy organization. Manual defrosting is a breeze thanks to an included drip spout. And it's garage-ready, capable of working in temperatures between 0 and 110 degrees Fahrenheit.
Purchase the Vissani 5.0-cubic foot Manual Defrost Chest Freezer with LED Light from Home Depot for $229.00.
Whynter 14.5 in. 40 lbs Nugget Ice Maker
This countertop ice maker can make up to 40 pounds of ice a day, taking hosting to the next level. It exclusively makes nugget ice, similar to the softer, almost chewable ice pellets found at Sonic, and it can store 3 pounds of the stuff at one time. And while a soft cloth, soap, and water are still the best way to keep a countertop ice maker clean, this model's self-cleaning function makes manual maintenance easier.
Purchase the Whynter 14.5-inch 40-pound Nugget Ice Maker from Home Depot for $325.00.