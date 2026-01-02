The 8 Best Microwave Brands, According To Customers
Life is fast, and there are better uses to be made of your time than waiting for the chicken to defrost, or your oven to warm up when you can simply heat leftover pasta in the microwave and start enjoying your meal in two minutes. This is why it's so important to pick a reliable brand that's guaranteed to make the grunt work as simple as possible. Whether you're after basic functions or more complex preparations, finding a microwave that delivers on its promises is essential.
With literally scores of high-profile brands available, making an informed choice takes time and effort. There are plenty of criteria and features that need to be taken into account before deciding which microwave works best for you. Does it heat food evenly, and does the power button offer enough flexibility? Will you be able to use it for your favorite mug cake recipes, and does it come with convenient presets? In our quest to answer these questions and to discover the best microwave brands, we've gone directly to the most reliable sources — the customers themselves. Before finalizing the list, we analyzed reviews and scores on popular platforms like Reddit, YouTube, and Instagram, as well as marketplaces such as Amazon and Target. Here are the brands that consistently receive the highest customer ratings for their countertop and over-the-range microwaves.
Toshiba
Toshiba has gathered a remarkable number of stellar reviews on Amazon, in particular for its EM131A5C-BS model. The latter has been reviewed more than 55,000 times, with 71% of these customers delivering a full 5-star score. So we're guessing that we're dealing with the titan of microwaves here. We knew we hit the jackpot when we found a high number of no-frills reviews that simply describe this brand's microwaves as great or amazing. More reviews follow the same vein, with this customer waxing a bit more lyrical about Toshiba microwaves in general: "... the perfect size microwave which doesn't take up as much counter space. I have had mostly Toshiba microwaves because they last and do a good job. When this one came up I didn't hesitate."
Redditors tend to agree, with this reviewer calling the EM131A5C-BS "... an essential part of my day-to-day life." No small claim to make. So what makes Toshiba microwave ovens so awesome? The tech specs, for starters, which make everything from defrosting meat safely to preparing Ina Garten's classic breakfast recipe hassle-free. All the models on the Toshiba website come with a one-touch start button for at least five food types as well as presets for various kitchen functions. Customers also love the easy-to-clean interior, which is a priority for most of us doing kitchen work. Reviews on YouTube describe the brand's microwaves as being very straightforward. The one downside? The button placement on some models can be awkward, according to some reviewers.
Chefman
This one's for those of you who thought that a reliable microwave must cost an arm and a leg. Meet the Chefman Countertop Microwave Oven topping the list of bestsellers on Amazon and setting you back less than $70. When it's in stock, that is, because such is the popularity of this model that it regularly sells out both on Amazon and at the official store. Customers have reacted to the low price and high efficiency with unreserved praise, finding the affordable price tag pretty awesome.
Such enthusiasm would have led us to question the pure intentions behind it, were it not that it's mirrored by a whole bunch of other verified reviewers. Approximately 270 of them on Amazon, in fact, where 5-star scores make up 71% of almost 1,500 reviews. Like this customer's relatable description: "... it has exceeded my expectations. It heats food quickly and evenly ... just a few buttons and I can get everything done without confusion." Or this other Amazon reviewer, who's impressed by both the compact size and the microwave's performance: "Nice features, compact, quiet operation ... Overall great value for the price." Some customers were not as taken with the size, and the few reviews that give a low rating quote this as the reason. There's certainly no pleasing everyone, but if what you're looking for is high-performance combined with a great price point, Chefman satisfies on both counts.
Black+Decker
The 21st-century use-and-replace lifestyle hardly motivates brands to produce extremely long-lasting appliances, but thankfully, there are exceptions. Like Black+Decker, which has gained a solid reputation on review sites for producing microwaves that stick with you for the long haul. Reddit is full of such accolades, with many customers happy to find that this brand's microwave is still going strong years after they purchased it. One $99 Black+Decker microwave purchased from Target is reportedly still doing its thing efficiently eight years on, but another reviewer may just hold the longevity record, claiming that the model has lasted 11 years and "... really shows no signs of wear. Wasn't expensive either."
Reviewers on Amazon are just as lavish with their praise, earning the brand the "Amazon's Choice" label for 2025's best microwaves. Many customers describe Black+Decker microwaves as being quiet, easy to use, and of high quality, and this customer is particularly enthused by the EM720CB7's compact size and strong power: "I absolutely love this little microwave. ... it is a small compact size but plenty big enough for my dinner plates and large casserole bowls, and it only draws 1100w of power." Only 9% of reviewers give it a 1-star rating, which hasn't stopped it from securing a spot on Amazon's list of best microwaves.
Magic Chef
The Magic Chef Compact Countertop Microwave Oven has been crowned "Overall Pick" by Amazon, earning a 4.4-star rating. It gets better: An overwhelming 74% of more than 1,500 reviews give it a 5-star rating and find nothing to criticize. Can so many customers be wrong? Not according to this reviewer, who describes the model as an "Excellent purchase. Very nice microwave. Powerful and beautiful. Excellent price." Other customers are likewise full of superlatives, happy with the price, features, and power.
Reddit reviewers are just as pleased with the brand, with customers describing it as offering good value for money, making it ideal for those who don't want to blow a big budget on their microwave and saying that they'd pick this brand again when they need to replace their current model. The brand does come in for some criticism for being made in China, but overall, this doesn't seem to have dissuaded the majority of customers from giving it their seal of approval. Walmart customers are equally enthused with their Magic Chef microwaves, with 73% of reviewers giving it a 5-star score, and some even going as far as to call it perfect.
Farberware
A 4.4-star average score for the Farberware 1.1 cu. ft. countertop model across more than 31,000 reviews can't be wrong, right? This microwave ranks third on Amazon's list of bestsellers, setting you back for around $100. This is not a bad deal for a nifty microwave that customers have described as being good-sized, easy to set up, and efficient at heating food evenly. The microwave operates superbly, with reviewers particularly happy with its strong performance across a spectrum of the most common uses, including presets like the popcorn, potato, and defrosting buttons.
Customers particularly love the easy-to-use interface. In fact, that it's so easy to use is a recurring theme, with one reviewer describing the functions that make a Farberware microwave so convenient: "The multi-stage cooking allows me to spend less time pausing and fiddling with settings. Included are six one-touch cooking options, which have been a lifesaver for my scatterbrained moments."
Comfee'
As popularity contests go, Comfee' may not boast the instant brand recall that other mega labels possess. But, considering that it's actually a sub-brand of Midea, which is ranked 277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list, there's certainly no disputing its pedigree. And it's a pedigree that Comfee' appears to be living up to very well, with two of its countertop models — the EM720CPL-PM and the CMO-C20M1WB — making it onto Amazon's list of microwave bestsellers, each scooping an average rating just shy of 4.5 stars and the Amazon's Choice label, which is awarded to products that are highly rated and well-priced.
Other customers shed more light on why this microwave brand is such a favorite with customers, with this Amazon review honing right in on the crux of the matter: "This microwave is absolutely worth the buy ..." Comfee' also delivers when it comes to aesthetics, especially if quirky is your thing. Many reviewers love the original, retro style and find that it adds personality to the kitchen decor. We did come across a customer who complained that the model delivers mixed results when it comes to complex cooking requiring very precise processes and temperatures. But even so, the same review is overwhelmingly positive. In truth, complex recipes may be a tough ask for any brand, even though there are some perfectly delicious dinners you can make in a microwave.
Panasonic
Panasonic was responsible for bringing inverter technology to microwaves, so it's virtually impossible to have a list of best microwave brands without including it. If you don't know your inverter from your turntable, worry not, we've got you. Inverter technology is what lets your microwave deliver steady, consistent power instead of using bursts of energy. This means you can cook meat safely in your microwave, as the inverter distributes heat consistently and you won't wind up with any dangerously cold segments. In short, the Panasonic brand is quite the big deal in the world of microwaves. But do modern models live up to this legacy? Amazon reviews for the brand range between a 3.9 and a 4.9 star average, so the answer seems to be overwhelmingly yes. The goes a step further with more than 320 5-star reviews that leave us in no doubt this brand's still got it. It's difficult to quibble when you've got so many customers agreeing this is a great model with no issues at all.
Reddit reveals more praise for the brand, with this reviewer writing "I have been ridiculously impressed with the longevity and quality of Panasonic microwave ovens." The secret behind this popularity appears to be the heating efficiency of Panasonic microwaves. As this Redditor puts it, "When using our Panasonic microwaves at work I have to remember to reduce my cook times compared to at home for the same food."
Sharp
Amazon showcases no fewer than eight Sharp microwave oven models with a 4.5-star average rating. And for all 15 models currently available through the shopping site, at least 64% of reviewers gave their purchase the full 5 stars. When such a large number of customers can't find anything worth criticizing, well this leaves us in no doubt as to the popularity of this microwave brand. This review sums up everyone's feelings beautifully: "If you're looking for a brand name that offers longevity, Sharp is the brand for you. My last Sharp microwave lasted from 1985 until this past summer. I missed it so much that I decided to shop for a Sharp. ... I'm very happy with this purchase!" The Sharp R1874T comes in for particularly high praise from customers on Amazon, with 80% giving it a 5-star score.
Reviewers also love the brand's long-lasting qualities, with some customers saying they've been using their current model for more than 10 years. And this is not a blip, as Reddit is full of Sharp microwave fans that are in awe of longevity. Save yourself all the research and just take in this review: "Sharp is as good as they come."