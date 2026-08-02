9 Old-School State Fair Snacks We Rarely See Today

Fair foods have always inspired a sense of anticipation, with roasted, smoked, or deep-fried delicacies that fairgoers can smell from a mile away. Today, most classic fairground treats are whimsically greasy and extravagant — consider Krispy Kreme burgers, deep-fried butter, or Kool-Aid pickles among some of the outrageous fair foods offered across the United States. But back in the day, when state fairs were less like carnivals and more about coming together to showcase local agriculture, the food offered to visitors was a lot different from the culinary creations enjoyed seasonally today.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, fair foods were simpler confections, but no less tantalizing. Many of these offerings became widespread because they could withstand long, hot days, or because they showcased local foods. For this reason, many old-school state fair concessions became popular because they were portable, wouldn't melt or spoil in the heat, or offered a necessary refreshment during a long day of strolling the fairgrounds. From birch beer to frozen custard to fried brain sandwiches, here's a list of some iconic old-school fair foods from across the U.S. Some of these have become overshadowed by new culinary trends, while others have entered the ranks of classic carnival foods and continue to withstand the test of time.