The Legendary Old-School Candy That Originated In New Jersey

When it comes to legendary candy, few treats are as tied to their roots as salt water taffy. This chewy, sweet delight has been synonymous with the Jersey Shore for over a century, captivating locals and tourists alike. Born from humble beginnings, it's a nod to summer vacations, boardwalk strolls, and the joy of indulging in something sweet.

The candy's origins go back to the late 19th century in Atlantic City. In 1883, a candy shop owned by David Bradley was flooded with seawater during a storm. When a customer asked for taffy, Bradley jokingly referred to it as "salt water taffy." The name stuck ever since! No actual seawater is used in making salt water taffy, but some recipes do include salt and the name evokes beachside charm. While blueberry pie is New Jersey's most iconic dessert, one can argue that salt water taffy is the state's top candy.

Making salt water taffy involves boiling sugar, corn syrup, and butter or vegetable oil to create a pliable base. This mixture is then cooled and "pulled" to aerate it, giving the taffy its light, chewy texture. Over the years, taffy makers have perfected the craft, churning out bite-sized pieces in an array of colors and flavors.