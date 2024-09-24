If You're Not Splashing Malt Vinegar On Your French Fries, You're Missing Out

Americans prefer tomato ketchup, but it's fascinating to explore what people serve their fries with around the world. Mayo is popular in France and Belgium, while people in India generally prefer garam masala. Japan favors seaweed, sesame, and soy, and Bulgarians smother their fries in salty sirene cheese. In the Netherlands, they've even perfected an unexpected peanut butter-based sauce that turns humdrum fries into patatje oorlog, or "war potatoes."

Arguably, there's actually no bad condiment to use when it comes to enjoying an order of fries — fried potatoes are, after all, handheld spud happiness. It's possible, however, that you're missing out on the number one alternative accompaniment for fries, which is malt vinegar.

Malt vinegar is fermented from barley, which is also used in brewing beer. The two liquids share a tawny color and hoppy, nutty flavor. Splashed all over fries, malt vinegar gives a tart and pungent zing that cuts through the fattiness of the deep-fried potatoes in a deeply-satisfying way. Combined with a generous distribution of salt, you'll never reach for a red Heinz bottle again.