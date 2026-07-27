Review: Steak And Bacon Are The Stars Of Taco Bell's New Limited Menu Items

For the now-adults who grew up on certain fast foods, the smells, colors, and tastes of these institutions are such a pull for nostalgia that we scarcely need a reason to visit them — just seeing the sign on the outside can be enough to trigger a memory and draw one inside. Taco Bell is certainly that place for me, the thought of their iconic turquoise-hued Baja Blast and Cravings Boxes instantly reminding me of high school hangouts, road-trip pit stops, and happy memories.

Thus, when I heard they were putting some new limited-edition menu items on the roster it was all the excuse I needed to run to the nearest location and place an order. The menu items in question: Pepper Jack Steak Nacho Fries and a Crispy Chicken Chipotle Bacon Melt Burrito (try saying that five times fast).

If you're like me and Taco Bell is one of your go-to fast foods, you probably won't need much reason to pay a visit to the chain — but you may need some convincing to order outside of your tried-and-true favorite menu items. So the question remains: Are these new limited release options worth buying? As a longtime Taco Bell fan, I'll be giving a full honest review of the new burrito and nacho fries, no holds barred.