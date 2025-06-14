Taco Bell's Classic Nacho Cheese Is Achievable At Home With This Store-Bought Copycat
For many Taco Bell fans, the nacho cheese sauce is an important part of the menu. It's used to top the nachos, but it's also integrated into the Crunchwraps, some of the burritos, and the nacho fries. If you love Taco Bell's nacho cheese, you may be wondering if there are any copycat versions available for purchase. That way, you can have it available whenever a craving hits.
Someone on Reddit was wondering the same thing. Luckily, one helpful user revealed that Fritos has a Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip that's similar to Taco Bell's product. And, if you look at the ingredient lists of both items, there are certainly some similarities. Taco Bell's nacho cheese gets its kick of spice from jalapeño puree. The Fritos dip, as its name implies, also contains jalapeño peppers for flavor and spice. Both sauces use non-fat milk, as well, so the level of creaminess should be about the same.
There are also a few differences to note. Taco Bell's nacho cheese uses cheese whey (a liquid by-product of the cheese-making process), while Fritos uses actual cheddar cheese. Additionally, the Fritos sauce contains more spices, such as garlic powder and chili powder, so it may be slightly more flavorful. Overall, the differences should be minimal enough for you to enjoy the Fritos Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip as if it came from Taco Bell.
What to do with the Fritos Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip
The most obvious dish to make using the Taco Bell nacho cheese dupe, the Fritos Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip, is, well, nachos. We have a recipe for ultimate ground beef nachos that's similar to the nachos you might get at Taco Bell — it's the perfect way to use up a ton of the cheddar jalapeño dip and indulge in the nacho cheese flavor. Plus, the best part about making nachos at home is getting to decide just how much nacho cheese to use.
You can also try making your favorite Taco Bell menu items at home, then add your store-bought cheese dip. For example, you can make copycat recipes for the Taco Bell Crunchy Taco and the Taco Bell Double Decker Taco. These items don't inherently come with nacho cheese, but nothing is stopping you from adding it. Additionally, you can take inspiration from the viral TikTok that shows just how easy it is to make Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme at home. The CrunchWrap Supreme is one menu item that does already include nacho cheese, so recreating it is a great way to make use of the store-bought cheddar jalapeño dip.
Another option is to simply use the Fritos dupe as a dipping sauce for your favorite tortilla chips. Or, pair it with a batch of homemade French fries to emulate the Nacho Fries at Taco Bell.