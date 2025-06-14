Taco Bell's Classic Nacho Cheese Is Achievable At Home With This Store-Bought Copycat

For many Taco Bell fans, the nacho cheese sauce is an important part of the menu. It's used to top the nachos, but it's also integrated into the Crunchwraps, some of the burritos, and the nacho fries. If you love Taco Bell's nacho cheese, you may be wondering if there are any copycat versions available for purchase. That way, you can have it available whenever a craving hits.

Someone on Reddit was wondering the same thing. Luckily, one helpful user revealed that Fritos has a Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip that's similar to Taco Bell's product. And, if you look at the ingredient lists of both items, there are certainly some similarities. Taco Bell's nacho cheese gets its kick of spice from jalapeño puree. The Fritos dip, as its name implies, also contains jalapeño peppers for flavor and spice. Both sauces use non-fat milk, as well, so the level of creaminess should be about the same.

There are also a few differences to note. Taco Bell's nacho cheese uses cheese whey (a liquid by-product of the cheese-making process), while Fritos uses actual cheddar cheese. Additionally, the Fritos sauce contains more spices, such as garlic powder and chili powder, so it may be slightly more flavorful. Overall, the differences should be minimal enough for you to enjoy the Fritos Jalapeño Cheddar Cheese Dip as if it came from Taco Bell.