6 Grocery Store White Chocolate Bars Ranked From Worst To Best

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Milk chocolate bars are a beloved American favorite, with one survey showing nearly half of all people claiming it as their favorite option. This was followed by 34% of participants saying that dark chocolate was their favorite, and only 11% claiming white chocolate as their top choice. It's possible that the age-old question of whether white chocolate is actually chocolate has some people steering clear — although, for the record, it is in America (at least legally). Still, regardless of whether it's your favorite, an occasional treat, or something you use only when making things like white chocolate mousse, quality matters. You need the best product for the best flavor and cooking results.

Thankfully, you don't have to go through all the hassle of trying white chocolate bars yourself, because I took the time to find out which grocery store find is worth your time and which isn't. I grabbed every variety available near me and ranked them from worst to best, based primarily on taste, using my food industry background and other relevant experience. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article if you're interested in learning more. Now, without further ado, let's see which option you should reach for the next time you want to add some delicious white chocolate to your pumpkin pie.