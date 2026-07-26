6 Grocery Store White Chocolate Bars Ranked From Worst To Best
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Milk chocolate bars are a beloved American favorite, with one survey showing nearly half of all people claiming it as their favorite option. This was followed by 34% of participants saying that dark chocolate was their favorite, and only 11% claiming white chocolate as their top choice. It's possible that the age-old question of whether white chocolate is actually chocolate has some people steering clear — although, for the record, it is in America (at least legally). Still, regardless of whether it's your favorite, an occasional treat, or something you use only when making things like white chocolate mousse, quality matters. You need the best product for the best flavor and cooking results.
Thankfully, you don't have to go through all the hassle of trying white chocolate bars yourself, because I took the time to find out which grocery store find is worth your time and which isn't. I grabbed every variety available near me and ranked them from worst to best, based primarily on taste, using my food industry background and other relevant experience. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article if you're interested in learning more. Now, without further ado, let's see which option you should reach for the next time you want to add some delicious white chocolate to your pumpkin pie.
6. Choceur White Chocolate Mini Chocolate Bars
This might be a controversial opinion, but I'm not a huge fan of all the Choceur chocolate bars and candies available at Aldi — and these Choceur White Chocolate Mini Chocolate Bars may be my least favorite of everything I've tried. There were no real buttery notes, like the better-ranking products on this list, nor were there definable vanilla notes. Instead, this tasted like pure milk streaked through with artificial flavors. Texturally, it melted in my mouth fine, but not as readily or smoothly as better options.
In each mini chocolate bar, you'll get 230 calories, 14 grams of total fat, and 20 grams of sugar. You'll also receive 10% of your day's calcium, 4% of your day's potassium, and 2% of your day's vitamin D. Ingredients include sugar, cocoa butter, dry whole milk, dry cream, nonfat dry milk, lactose, dry buttermilk, soy lecithin, salt, and natural vanilla flavor. There are allergen warnings for peanuts and tree nuts.
I wouldn't buy this again, nor could I be tempted to eat it again if someone else offered it to me. If you're looking for the best experience, choose one of this ranking's top three options instead.
You can buy a five-pack of 1.4 oz Choceur White Chocolate Mini Chocolate Bars for $3.55 at Aldi.
5. Mr. Beast Feastables Cookies and Creme Chocolate Bar
When it comes to Mr. Beast Feastables, you either love them or you hate them. Unfortunately, I fall into the second category. This bar was overwhelmingly sweet, without any of the flavor complexity I was looking for. Basically, it tasted like someone dumped too much sugar into a glass of milk, except there were mild artificial tones. Truthfully, outside of an occasional crunch, I couldn't even tell the cookies were there. Texturally, this was okay, with some interest created between the crisp cookie bits and smooth bar, but it melted in my mouth with a slight grittiness.
Each serving is half a chocolate bar, and contains 160 calories, 10 grams of total fat, and 16 grams of sugar. It also provides 4% of your daily calcium, along with 2% each of your daily vitamin D, iron, and potassium. The recipe includes sugar, cocoa butter, whole milk powder, palm oil, tapioca starch, rice flour, cocoa processed with alkali, lecithin, nonfat dry milk, milkfat, salt, unsweetened chocolate, natural vanilla extract, natural flavors, and baking soda. It contains cross-contamination warnings for peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, egg, and sesame.
I wouldn't buy this again, nor could I be tempted to eat it again. Even if you're specifically looking for a cookies and creme white chocolate bar, there are better options.
You can buy a 2.1 oz bar of Mr. Beast Feastables Cookies and Creme for $2.57 at Walmart.
4. Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Chocolate Bar
I adore Hershey's chocolate bars overall, but this Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme Chocolate Bar fell a bit flat for me. It's far from the worst chocolate bar I've ever eaten, though, and I'll admit it has a few redeeming qualities — but not enough to make me a fan. The white chocolate itself was moderately sweet, with a slight tang I associate with the Hershey's company. Faint vanilla hints helped provide some small flavor complexity, and the crunchy cookie bits were a nice touch texturally. However, they also carried slightly artificial tones I wasn't a fan of.
A four-piece serving of this white chocolate provides 140 calories, 7 grams of total fat, and 13 grams of sugar. You'll also receive 4% of your day's calcium, alongside 2% each of your day's potassium and iron. The recipe includes sugar, vegetable oil, skim milk, enriched wheat flour, corn syrup solids, lactose, cocoa processed with alkali, whey, high fructose corn syrup, chocolate, lecithin, baking soda, salt, PGPR, natural flavor, and artificial flavor. There's a cross-contamination warning for almonds.
I wouldn't buy this again because there are options I prefer more. However, I could probably be tempted to eat this again if it was the only white chocolate available.
You can buy a 4 oz bar of Hershey's Cookies 'n' Creme for $2.97 at Walmart.
3. Ghiradelli Premium Baking White Chocolate Bar
The interesting thing about this ranking is that there's a huge jump in quality when going from fourth place to third. In fact, it was nearly a tie for third and second place. The Ghiradelli Premium Baking White Chocolate Bar had a creamy, smooth texture that melted nicely in my mouth, offering a deliciously fresh, milky flavor base with no strange aftertaste. Even better, this had a balanced sweetness instead of being overwhelming, with mild buttery notes and moderate vanilla tones creating a layered profile I enjoyed. I don't have any big complaints here — the only reason it didn't rank higher is that I slightly preferred the texture of the next highest option, and the richer, more complex flavor of the top choice.
A single piece of chocolate from this bar contains 80 calories, 4.5 grams of total fat, and 9 grams of sugar. It also contains 2% of your daily calcium needs. Ingredients include sugar, cocoa butter, nonfat dry milk, milkfat, soy lecithin, and vanilla extract. There's a cross-contamination warning for tree nuts.
The only reason I wouldn't buy this again is that I prefer the top two options more. That said, I'd definitely eat it again if offered to me by someone else.
You can buy a 4 oz bar of Ghirardelli Premium Baking White Chocolate for $4.48 at Walmart.
2. Lindt Classic Recipe White Chocolate Bar
Lindt has always felt like a more luxurious chocolate brand to me, and this product falls in line with that thinking. It had a surprisingly rich white chocolate, crafted primarily of a balanced sugary milkiness, layered over which were mild buttery notes and a moderate kick of natural-tasting vanilla. Texturally, this was very smooth and creamy, with an almost silky mouthfeel as it readily melted in my mouth. In fact, if this ranking was solely based on how well each grocery store white chocolate melted, this Lindt Classic Recipe White Chocolate Bar would have taken first place.
A serving of seven squares of chocolate from this bar contains 160 calories, 10 grams of total fat, and 16 grams of sugar. It also contains 6% of your day's calcium, as well as 2% of your day's potassium. Ingredients include sugar, cocoa butter, milk, skim milk, soy lecithin, and artificial flavor. There's a cross-contamination warning for tree nuts.
I would buy this again if my top choice wasn't available. If this is the highest-ranked option available to you, your eating experience won't suffer for it.
You can buy a 4.4 oz bar of Lindt Classic Recipe White Chocolate for $5.78 at Walmart.
1. Tony's Chocolonely White Chocolate Bar
Tony's Chocolonely White Chocolate Bar was everything I think this type of chocolate should be. Texturally, it was very smooth, melting readily in my mouth without getting my fingers all sticky. The milkiness and sweetness of the base were perfectly balanced. Throughout this were laced robust buttery notes that gave this a very full-bodied feel, and mild vanilla tones that brought the faintest warmth.
Each bar can be split into six servings, which each contain 170 calories, 11 grams of total fat, and 16 grams of sugar. Plus, you'll also receive 4% of your daily calcium and 2% of your daily potassium. The surprisingly short ingredients list includes sugar, cocoa butter, dry whole milk, and soy lecithin. There are cross-contamination warnings for wheat, egg, and tree nuts.
While second and third place were closely matched, there was no doubt in my mind that Tony's Chocolonely deserved the top spot. Not only did it taste better, but I really enjoy all of this company's eco-friendly and humanitarian efforts. Next time that craving for white chocolate hits, this is the bar you want to reach for — you'll be infinitely glad you did.
You can buy a 6.35 oz bar of Tony's Chocolonely White Chocolate for $6.39 at Target.
How I chose the best (and worst) grocery store white chocolate bars
I chose grocery store white chocolate bars for inclusion in this list based on their availability near my area, in Vineland, New Jersey. Looking for these, I looked in a lot of stores, including Walmart, Shoprite, Aldi, Acme, and Target, but products were only found at some locations. After some debate, I decided to include two cookies n' creme options, using the logic that they include a white chocolate base. To judge each white chocolate bar, I primarily looked at taste and texture, with other aspects playing a role when they were especially notable.
To make my decisions, I primarily relied on more than 15 years spent in the food industry. During this time, I worked extensively with various types of chocolate in bakeries, including white chocolate — though my own fondness for chocolate and prior experience creating articles for Daily Meal also contributed. This includes similar sweets-based articles like my ranking of Breyers ice cream flavors and my expert write-up of baker-approved tips for making the best lemon meringue pie. Although personal preference played a role in this ranking, I aimed to be as unbiased as possible about the quality of each product.