11 Hershey's Chocolate Bar Flavors, Ranked

For over a century, the Hershey company has been a juggernaut in the candy world, cranking out hundreds of millions of chocolate bars each year, along with other sweet treats. The Hershey's name is not just emblazoned on its wrappers and imprinted on its candy — it's also the name of the Pennsylvania town where the chocolate bars were first, and still are, produced. In that town, there's a Hershey hotel, amusement park, theater, stadium, arena, museum, and zoo, all named after the man who started a chocolate empire, Milton Hershey.

While a simple, humble milk chocolate bar is what kicked things off, over the years, Hershey's has spun off all kinds of different varieties of that classic, crafted in the company's secret chocolate laboratory. I'm all for experimentation and innovation, especially when it comes to food, but I became curious — when stacked against one another, could any of the variants top the beautiful simplicity of the original Hershey's milk chocolate? I went on a mission to track down every type of Hershey's chocolate bar out there to discover just that.