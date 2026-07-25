7 Reasons Why Customers Say Starbucks Isn't The Same Anymore
The first Starbucks café opened in Seattle's iconic Pike Place Market in 1971 and has grown to be one of the most recognizable coffee chains in the world. Between some pretty huge menu changes in 2025, including removing 30% of its menu items, and a new restructuring plan under CEO Brian Niccol, the chain doesn't have any plans to slow down. But despite exponential expansion, many customers say the chain just isn't the same as they remember it. Once known for its handcrafted drinks and cozy and welcoming cafes, it's changed rather dramatically over the years, and according to some longtime customers, not entirely for the better.
While Starbucks continues to evolve its menu, embrace mobile ordering, and ultimately grow sales, the customer experience is suffering. Uninviting atmosphere, long wait times, skyrocketing prices, and oversaturated menus are among some of the greatest complaints between both customers and employees. In some cases, these changes have prompted customers to explore their options and have allowed other coffee chains like Seven Brew to steal the spotlight. We scoured the internet to find the biggest reasons why customers claim Starbucks just isn't the same as it used to be.
1. Unwelcome environment
When Starbucks opened its first store in Seattle, the company built its brand as a conceptual "third place" or "third space". That is, a place outside of work or home that welcomes you to gather, socialize, or relax. But according to customers online, the coffee chain has lost the magic that once made it such a welcoming space. Some find the decor and furniture in the coffee shops to be uninviting.
One Reddit commenter explained that their unpleasant experience at a Starbucks was enough to deter them from returning, saying, "It was always freezing and difficult to find a plug for my computer. The chairs were hard. It wasn't comfy so i haven't been back. likely never will." Others have shared similar experiences, lamenting the removal of seating areas to make room for large, unpleasant lines. The loss of this experiential aspect that made the coffee shop popular is one of the main reasons some customers have turned their back on the chain.
2. Coffee quality has declined over time
One of the most common complaints with chains that undergo rapid growth is a decline in quality, and Starbucks is no exception. Customers aren't certain whether the coffee has actually gotten worse or if the rise of more impressive competitors has just put things into perspective. One customer explains why they believe the latter on Reddit, writing, "I also think more good alternatives sprang up. There's local chains here ... All these options have coffee that tastes good and not the burnt garbage that Starbucks calls coffee."
Others claim the quality has simply fallen off, and the coffee doesn't taste how it used to. Common complaints are that the coffee tastes burnt and bitter, even in some of the sweeter drinks, like the seasonal Gingerbread latte. Another Reddit poster wrote, "Drinks I've loved for years — espressos, cortados, lattes, mochas — have all started tasting bitter, flat, or just off... It's now happened in multiple stores, in multiple states." Some customers believe the chain has relied too heavily on convenience as a value proposition, rather than focusing on coffee quality.
3. High prices
Like many chains, Starbucks' prices have made noticeable jumps in recent years that have left customers feeling frustrated. Long gone are the days when you could purchase a latte for less than $5. As recently as 2018, a grande latte cost just $3.85, but in 2026 that same latte costs $5.25. Not to mention, the coffee chain announced a major change to pricing that upset customers in the summer of 2025. It started upcharging for flavor additions and customizations in beverages. Customized coffee orders now come with hidden costs, with syrups, powders, milk substitutes, sauces, and cold foams all adding between $0.80 and $2.25 extra, further driving up the price of an already expensive coffee.
It's not just the coffee that has gone up in price, either. Other popular menu items, like the refreshers, have been marked up as well, to the point where it simply isn't worth it for some customers. And with so many espresso machines on the market now, many customers have turned to brewing their very own coffee right at home. One former customer wrote on Reddit, "Spent $$ on a Breville espresso machine and haven't looked back. Better coffee, less expensive, not paying a CEO salary, convenient, easy to operate, etc. Buh bye Starbucks."
4. Oversaturated menu
The Starbucks menu has come a long way from its original simple offerings back in the '70s. Customers find that the menu today is completely oversaturated and confusing, with too many wild combinations, trendy variations, and sugar bombs. Between the new Starbucks protein lattes and cocktails of unique flavors of sauces and syrups, customers suffer from decision paralysis. And some fear it will inevitably result in more drinks made incorrectly.
Even employees are overwhelmed by the constantly evolving menu, having to learn new drinks almost daily. Some complicated drink recipes are just plain infuriating for baristas. It's nigh impossible to keep up with the new menu launches, prompting one Reddit commenter to write, "Baristas are just going to be making drinks based on vibes." Another customer explained in another Reddit thread, "Their menu is completely unrecognizable to people who used to go there for actual coffee." The endless options for customizations and bloated menu are causing longer wait times and higher frustration among customers, while baristas are overwhelmed and unequipped to handle the influx of new items.
5. Focus on mobile orders without proper staffing
Starbucks introduced mobile ordering in 2014 as a more efficient way for customers to pick up their orders, but the strategy has changed the customer experience in other ways as well. Today, mobile and drive-thru orders make up 70% of Starbucks' sales. But as baristas are asked to prioritize mobile orders and quick transactions, in-store customer experiences and connections have suffered.
One customer complained that visiting Starbucks is now a miserable experience for everyone involved, writing on Reddit, "As a customer, I hate what mobile ordering has done to the cafe experience ... No longer are there people actually sitting in the cafe, it's just people hugging the wall while staring down the baristas, and impatiently waiting." With baristas understaffed and stressed about keeping up with mobile orders, both employees and customers are suffering — and the "third place" that Starbucks was once highly praised for, has become a more unpleasant experience overall.
6. Unfair labor practices
In 2024, Starbucks workers drafted a contract that outlined resolutions to some of the unfair labor practices that the company had been participating in for years. Employees demanded better hours to improve understaffing, higher pay, and a resolution to the union-busting efforts that the company continues to make in light of the unfair labor practices charges waged against them. Despite several meetings, contract adjustments, strikes, and protests, many of the same problems that baristas faced then still exist today, frustrating workers. Some feel that this corporate greed is at the heart of the decline of the Starbucks experience, for employees and customers alike.
As employees continue to plead with leadership for solutions to major issues like long wait times, understaffing, confusing menus, and raising prices, the customer experience continues to suffer. Some customers have even boycotted the chain in solidarity with Starbucks workers. One commenter on Reddit summarized Starbucks' business model as "Optimized for profit at any cost, not quality or for the benefits of any people."
7. Long wait times
Customers have noticed a sharp uptick in the amount of time they have to wait for their coffee orders at Starbucks in recent years. The problem seems to be everywhere, whether you order in the drive-thru, from the app, or in-store. One customer wrote on Facebook, "Why the hell does it take like 20 minutes to get a drink from Starbucks when I'm the only one in the drive-through line?" Another customer recounts waiting 11 minutes for a simple green tea lemonade.
Some customers blame poor management and the implementation of time-wasting initiatives, like requiring baristas to write unique messages on the cups. In response to the complaints, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol implemented a four-minute service rule that aims to target long wait times, which have impacted the company's sales. However, the baristas who work in these stores maintain that the long wait times are a result of a massive staffing issue. A few baristas said in an Instagram post addressed directly to the CEO, "We're fighting through understaffed shifts to finish orders within your newly declared four-minute goal. We deserve better."