7 Reasons Why Customers Say Starbucks Isn't The Same Anymore

The first Starbucks café opened in Seattle's iconic Pike Place Market in 1971 and has grown to be one of the most recognizable coffee chains in the world. Between some pretty huge menu changes in 2025, including removing 30% of its menu items, and a new restructuring plan under CEO Brian Niccol, the chain doesn't have any plans to slow down. But despite exponential expansion, many customers say the chain just isn't the same as they remember it. Once known for its handcrafted drinks and cozy and welcoming cafes, it's changed rather dramatically over the years, and according to some longtime customers, not entirely for the better.

While Starbucks continues to evolve its menu, embrace mobile ordering, and ultimately grow sales, the customer experience is suffering. Uninviting atmosphere, long wait times, skyrocketing prices, and oversaturated menus are among some of the greatest complaints between both customers and employees. In some cases, these changes have prompted customers to explore their options and have allowed other coffee chains like Seven Brew to steal the spotlight. We scoured the internet to find the biggest reasons why customers claim Starbucks just isn't the same as it used to be.