The Hidden Cost Of Customized Coffee Orders

The Starbucks secret menu is powerful if you know how to use it right. On Reddit, Starbucks employees love to talk about the wildest customization orders they've seen. Reading their experiences makes you wonder if we'd be better served by just trusting the professionals and drinking what they've worked hard to come up with that highlights the actual coffee.

One employee reports a daily regular ordering "18 shots of espresso with 50 pumps white mocha in a personal cup." Another confusing order was "Venti Iced mocha no ice no milk 16 pumps of mocha and 16 shots no whip." It seems like it should be clear, but apparently, people have different ideas of what an iced coffee is.

Perhaps the wildest customized orders involve water and no coffee. One employee reported an order of "a grade iced water ... with whipped cream and mocha drizzle." Another once received a customized order of "a cup of water with half and half." As one commenter put it, "I wonder if their stomachs hurt after orders like this."

We understand if all this makes you want to go back to basics. The most essential part of coffee is the coffee itself, which comes from the bean, so we recommend you start with our guide to the wide world of coffee beans as a reset.