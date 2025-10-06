People Have An Issue With Starbucks' New Protein Lattes & We Can See Why

With the release of Starbucks' protein-packed cold foam and lattes, which arrived in late September 2025, came excitement from fans who were looking to get more nutritional value out of their favorite beverages. The first week of one item's rollout, however, left much to be desired, at least according to those who tried the offering. Many customers have reported problems with the Hot Protein Latte on platforms like Reddit and TikTok, as the special protein milk that the chain uses for this drink rapidly curdles, creating a texture that isn't just visually and physically off-putting, but also incredibly difficult to drink.

While Starbucks' long list of recalls doesn't include the protein latte just yet, this issue has already made the item deeply unpopular among fans online. Furthermore, while the chain hasn't yet confirmed why this issue is happening, one factor seems to be that many baristas didn't receive the proper instructions regarding how to make the drink. Some folks on Reddit have noted that the Hot Protein Lattes are meant to be made with both Starbucks' protein milk and its 2% milk mixed together, and the clumpy, curdled texture is most likely the result of baristas accidentally using too much protein milk in the drink.