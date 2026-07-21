11 Fried Food Myths You Need To Stop Believing

What's easier, or more satisfying, than a fry-up? Nothing, until you fish out your sweet potato fries from the deep fryer, only to be greeted by a soggy mess instead of the crisp perfection you were expecting. The truth is, there are plenty of rules to take note of if you're keen on achieving a perfect fry. That said, there are also plenty of myths that have been debunked or are completely unsupported by evidence.

Sadly, these can actually stop us from achieving that ideal outside crunch and inner fluff. We're talking unproven theories, like the one that says you can't use olive oil for frying, or that there's no avoiding the grease in fried food.

We've taken a deep dive into the online world of culinary masters to get the information straight from the experts' mouths. We reached out to Matthew Cutolo – Executive Pastry Chef at Gargiulo's and content creator — as well as Dale Talde, Executive Chef and Owner of Goosefeather, TV personality, and cookbook author. Each chef shared their tips on how to fry food at home and what myths to quit believing about fried food. We also researched what other experts have to say on the topic of fried food myths, and we've got all the intel so you never have to look at a soggy chip or piece of chicken ever again.