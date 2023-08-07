13 Tips For Making The Absolute Best Donuts

Donuts might be one of the food items you typically leave up to the pros, but it doesn't have to be that way. In reality, once you know essential tips for making them from scratch, they aren't out of bounds for home cooks and bakers. And yes, you can even make homemade donuts just as delicious as the ones from a donut shop. Before you know it, you will effortlessly create a pillowy dough and shape and fry the pastries to perfection.

And don't forget that the techniques to decorate them are just as crucial. You don't want to mess up all your hard work to get to that point, but lucky for you, all the information you need is here. There are various ways to garnish the fluffy pastries, such as using powdered sugar, cinnamon sugar, or shiny glaze. Or maybe you prefer the classic ring donut with a top layer of icing and sprinkles. Nevertheless, here are some beneficial tips so you can make finger-licking and picture-perfect donuts with ease.