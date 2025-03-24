13 Mistakes People Always Make With Olive Oil

You can't really call yourself a foodie if you don't have a bottle of good olive oil somewhere — we're sorry, guys, we don't make the rules. The thing is, though, is that even folks who are brand new to cooking likely have olive oil in their kitchen. Olive oil is one of the most common cooking oils in both the United States and the world, with the U.S. market size for olive oil coming in at well over $1.1 billion in 2023, according to Horizon Grand View Research. That's a lot of bottles flying around, creating a lot of scope for people to use this staple ingredient very badly.

Wait, what? How hard can using olive oil really be? Well, you'd be surprised. Olive oil is versatile, readily available, and easy to work with, but one false move and things can go drastically wrong. One of the more temperamental cooking oils out there, olive oil is prone to burning at high temperatures, and it's also surprisingly susceptible to degradation from heat and light sources. It's also incredibly easy to purchase the wrong type, or assume that you're going for an olive oil that's better than it actually is. Plus, are you really using it correctly in your food? We got to grips with every mistake people make with olive oil and we're putting the lid on them today.