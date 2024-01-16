The Type Of Oil You Should Usually Avoid When Frying Eggs

Eggs are one of the most basic edible natural treasures and they make an endlessly versatile ingredient in so many dishes from sweet to savory, breakfast to dinner to dessert. But an egg on its own is a triumph of nature's ability to produce tastiness and nutrition all in a single perfect package.

While you could dedicate your life to understanding the many ways to make use of eggs, from custards to meringues to souffles, a simple fried egg may be the most satisfying. And though it may seem simple enough to crack one of these babies into a hot, greased pan, perfecting your fried egg is actually an art form that requires consideration, particularly when it comes to which fat you choose for your preparation. What you don't want to select is one that will overpower the flawless, inherent tastiness of the egg, so it's best to avoid infused or flavored oils.

This is not a hard and fast rule, and you can certainly experiment with something like garlic or chili-tinged oil drizzled on top (or even cook directly in an oily sauce as in the case of pesto eggs), all depending on your dreams for the dish. But to really let your egg express its most authentic self, stay on the simple side.