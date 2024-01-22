The Trick For Crispy Sweet Potato Fries Requires No Extra Ingredients

If you've already mastered how to make regular French fries crispy, you might assume you'd have no issue achieving the same results when making sweet potato fries. Unfortunately, that isn't necessarily the case because sweet potato fries are a lot more difficult to crisp up due to the fact that they naturally contain more moisture and sugar compared to other varieties. For sweet potato fries that are actually crispy, many recipes call for coating them in a layer of cornstarch or flour. But while this technique is effective, you don't actually need the extra ingredient.

Whether you're baking them or frying them, the easiest way to ensure your sweet potato fries turn out crispy is to simply space them out so none of them are touching each other. It may be tempting to overcrowd your baking pan or fryer so you can cook everything in one batch, but this will inevitably lead to soggy fries. Instead, if you are cooking a lot of fries at once, use more than one pan.