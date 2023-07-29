The Temperature Trick For The Crispiest Possible Home Fries

Fries at fast food joints and restaurants are always perfectly golden and crispy, but it can be frustrating when you try to make french fries at home. You somehow end up with more mushy potato sticks than crispy fries. Luckily, there are a few tricks you can use to make the best possible homemade french fries that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Firstly, when making fries at home using the pan-fried method, the most important thing to remember is to let your potatoes cool down after parboiling them and before tossing them into a hot pan.

In this situation, the temperature is critical because potatoes that are parboiled tend to take on water. If you don't let your potatoes cool down before adding them to the pan, they will still be holding onto that water, causing them to become mushy and soggy on the inside instead of firm and crisp.