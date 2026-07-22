How To Repel Fruit Flies With A Simple But Overlooked Solution

Taking steps to prevent fruit flies in your kitchen is a good precaution even though scientists haven't found concrete evidence that they transmit bacteria or organisms that cause diseases. For instance, cleaning fresh fruit can keep pesky fruit flies out of your kitchen because the fruit may already be laden with eggs that are so tiny you cannot see them. It's the same reason you should always wash bananas even though you don't eat the peel. Since fermenting sugars are what attract fruit flies, though, it's particularly beneficial to clean one overlooked spot in your kitchen: the trash.

While it's in the name, fruit flies are attracted to more than just fermenting sugars in overripe or rotting fruits. They aren't too picky about where their diet comes from, so they'll dine on leftover food residues in bottles, cans, and containers that you then throw into garbage and recycling bins. To repel fruit flies from these areas, the first step is to rinse disposable containers before tossing them into the respective bins — especially during warm months when the eggs hatch faster. If you have rotting leftovers to throw out, keep them in an airtight container until it's time to empty your trash.

It might go without saying that it's important to empty your trash and recycling bins more often during the summer, too. However, one thing you might not think about is washing the bins themselves. No matter how strong garbage bags are, liquids can still leak out sometimes, leaving residue on the insides of the bins. Cleaning them with warm, soapy water regularly and spraying them with an antibacterial spray in between cleanings can keep fruit flies away.