How To Repel Fruit Flies With A Simple But Overlooked Solution
Taking steps to prevent fruit flies in your kitchen is a good precaution even though scientists haven't found concrete evidence that they transmit bacteria or organisms that cause diseases. For instance, cleaning fresh fruit can keep pesky fruit flies out of your kitchen because the fruit may already be laden with eggs that are so tiny you cannot see them. It's the same reason you should always wash bananas even though you don't eat the peel. Since fermenting sugars are what attract fruit flies, though, it's particularly beneficial to clean one overlooked spot in your kitchen: the trash.
While it's in the name, fruit flies are attracted to more than just fermenting sugars in overripe or rotting fruits. They aren't too picky about where their diet comes from, so they'll dine on leftover food residues in bottles, cans, and containers that you then throw into garbage and recycling bins. To repel fruit flies from these areas, the first step is to rinse disposable containers before tossing them into the respective bins — especially during warm months when the eggs hatch faster. If you have rotting leftovers to throw out, keep them in an airtight container until it's time to empty your trash.
It might go without saying that it's important to empty your trash and recycling bins more often during the summer, too. However, one thing you might not think about is washing the bins themselves. No matter how strong garbage bags are, liquids can still leak out sometimes, leaving residue on the insides of the bins. Cleaning them with warm, soapy water regularly and spraying them with an antibacterial spray in between cleanings can keep fruit flies away.
Another overlooked place in the kitchen where fruit flies can be problematic
When you still have a problem with fruit flies after washing your produce, keeping garbage and recycling bins clean, and setting traps, they could be coming from another overlooked area hidden in plain sight: the sink. These tiny insects look for moist environments where organic matter is fermenting. Unfortunately, food particles can leave residue in the sink, bottom of the drain stopper, and sides of the drainpipes as you rinse and wash dishes. Along with using the sink as a feeding ground, fruit flies use it for breeding.
You can confirm there's an infestation first by taping transparent plastic over the drain opening and checking for fruit flies trying to escape the next morning. If you see some or just want to take action right away, use a brush to clean the stopper as best as you can, and then pour boiling water down the drain. You can also use the dish soap hack to cut through stubborn kitchen drain grease, which simply involves squeezing the liquid directly into the drain, letting it sit, and pouring in boiling water. As an extra precaution, leave the sink full of water overnight in case any eggs are left and hatch, and let the water drain down the next morning.
Food residues can build up in garbage disposals, too. Along with using the same cleaning solutions above, it can help to turn on the disposal often to remove food particles. A handful of ice and half a lemon is a simple trick that can clean your dirty garbage disposal in seconds.