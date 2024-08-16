Why You Should Always Wash Bananas (Even Though You Don't Eat The Peel)

There is everything to love about bananas. Not only are they a delicious, healthy fruit that's perfect for a quick snack that isn't going to leave your hands a sticky mess, but if you happen to forget about them until they're too ripe to eat, that's the perfect excuse to recycle them into your favorite chocolate chip banana bread. Here's a question, though: Do you wash your bananas when you bring them home? Probably not, right? You're not going to eat the peel, after all, so why bother?

The thing is, though, that you absolutely should — and it's not for the reason you're thinking. There's been a long-running debate on whether or not rinsing your fruits and veg removes all the pesticides that might be on their skin, but that's not what we're talking about here. The science might still be out on that, but science also says that there's a very good reason to wash those bananas.

Let's look at what Cornell University senior extension associate Jody Gangloff-Kaufman told Consumer Reports. The expert from the New York State integrated pest management program explained, "Fruit fly eggs are commonly introduced into a home by way of bananas." Fortunately, the solution is an easy one, with Gangloff-Kaufman adding, "Wash bananas when you first bring them home." And it's simple: Just rinse them under running water, or wipe them down with a cloth dipped in a vinegar and water mix. Now, let's talk about why.