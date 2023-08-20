The Dish Soap Hack That Will Cut Through Stubborn Kitchen Drain Grease

We pour everything down the kitchen sink. While scrubbing those pots and pans, plenty of stuck-on grease makes its way into the drain pipes, which, over time, can lead to slower draining and nothing but a hassle. Surprisingly, you might not have to pull out your phone and call a plumber right away — there's an easy kitchen hack you should try first. The next time you find grease slowing up your drain, pour a little dish soap down there and see if it does the trick.

Dish soap is intended to remove grease, which is why we turn to it for cleaning dishes. But that formula works the same way when the grease is in the drain. All you need is a little dish soap and some hot water, and you have a secret formula for clearing up that drain. (Keep in mind, though, that dish soap won't break through actual sink clogs.)