The Simple Ice Trick That'll Clean Your Dirty Garbage Disposal In Seconds

Garbage disposals are a massive help when it comes to ridding your countertops and trash bins of food scraps. The convenience of tossing your leftover perishables down the drain never to be thought of again is such a relief, until it starts to clog and smell. Leftover food can get lodged in your garbage disposal and cause a major plumbing problem down the line, not to mention the stench that lingers throughout your kitchen. When you need to ensure that your food isn't sticking around between the blades of your garbage disposal, try grinding up some ice chips. Don't let the sound fool you, this hack is expert approved.

In order to know for sure whether we are making it work or making it worse, Daily Meal got an exclusive rundown on the proper garbage disposal etiquette with James Burroughs, a virtual plumbing expert at Frontdoor. The Frontdoor app is a service that connects homeowners with skilled tradespeople to help D.I.Y. their home care and maintenance needs. Burroughs shared that a handful of ice and half a lemon is all you need to get your garbage disposal smelling nice and working properly without the hassle of venturing under your sink to dislodge debris.