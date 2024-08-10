The Simple Ice Trick That'll Clean Your Dirty Garbage Disposal In Seconds
Garbage disposals are a massive help when it comes to ridding your countertops and trash bins of food scraps. The convenience of tossing your leftover perishables down the drain never to be thought of again is such a relief, until it starts to clog and smell. Leftover food can get lodged in your garbage disposal and cause a major plumbing problem down the line, not to mention the stench that lingers throughout your kitchen. When you need to ensure that your food isn't sticking around between the blades of your garbage disposal, try grinding up some ice chips. Don't let the sound fool you, this hack is expert approved.
In order to know for sure whether we are making it work or making it worse, Daily Meal got an exclusive rundown on the proper garbage disposal etiquette with James Burroughs, a virtual plumbing expert at Frontdoor. The Frontdoor app is a service that connects homeowners with skilled tradespeople to help D.I.Y. their home care and maintenance needs. Burroughs shared that a handful of ice and half a lemon is all you need to get your garbage disposal smelling nice and working properly without the hassle of venturing under your sink to dislodge debris.
Say goodbye to iffy cleaning products and hello to ice chips
Before you pour yet another drain cleaner full of chemicals down your stinky garbage disposal, try cleaning it with this ice cube and lemon hack. Frontdoor virtual plumbing expert James Burroughs told Daily Meal just how it works.
Burroughs shared, "While the ice is being ground up, it dislodges small food fragments or items that normal water flow might not flush out and, the ice also helps sharpen the grinder plate edges." The expert also claimed that the addition of a lemon "will leave a nice citrus smell and will remove debris." After a few seconds of grinding, you will be able to hear the ice and lemon has passed through the blades. At this point, Burroughs recommends turning your faucet on to ensure the contents are properly washed down the drain. Next time you are scheduling your nightly kitchen shutdown, add this garbage disposal ice cube hack to your list — you will be extra grateful for that citrus smell in the morning.