The Simple Food Cleaning Tip To Keep Pesky Fruit Flies Out Of Your Kitchen
When it comes to fruit flies an ounce of prevention is definitely worth more than a pound of cure. The obnoxious little critters absolutely love their namesake — fruit — but once they've taken hold they'll find plenty of other places to congregate and quickly multiply their ranks. This is why the best way to get rid of fruit flies is to prevent them from coming into your kitchen in the first place.
Of course, there are a number of ways to trap and eradicate fruit flies once they get in. As with most pests, there are plenty of effective commercial options. There are also homemade versions, which generally rely on apple cider vinegar, rotting fruit, or red wine to attract and trap the bugs until they either die of old age or drown. But, who wants to deal with a swarm of miniature flies while you wait for them to take the bait? Not to mention, the waste of money or wine involved!
Stop hitchhiking fruit flies in their tracks
So how do fruit flies get into your house in the first place? One of the main ways is by hitching a ride inside on those beautiful bananas, succulent berries, or mouthwatering melons. And, while it might seem like it would be obvious if there were specimens on the fruit you're picking up at the grocery store or farmers market, it isn't the adult flies that you need to worry about. It's their eggs that slip by, invisible to the naked eye, and ready to infest your fruit bowl.
Fortunately, there's an easy way to stop those eggs from hatching in the first place: Wash your uncut fruit as soon as you bring it home. "By rinsing fruits under cool running water and gently washing with your hands it will remove fruit fly eggs and any pesticides from the surface," John Stewart, from Green Protect pest management, told Yahoo. "Once washed, simply allow fruit to dry on a towel before eating."
If you're dealing with melons or other textured and thick-skinned fruit that has visible dirt, you might want to try a fruit and vegetable brush in order to ensure that all possible eggs and detritus have been scrubbed off. Be sure to give your sink a quick cleaning afterward so that all potential offenders find their way down the drain.
Additional precautions for extra prevention
In addition to washing your fruit as soon as you get it home, there are a couple more steps that will help keep fruit flies at bay. If the fruit is already ripe it might be a good idea to keep it in the refrigerator instead of in a bowl on the counter. Just keep in mind that not everything should go straight into cold storage. For example, there are limitations as to how and when bananas should be put in the fridge.
Also, stay on top of any fruit that is about to rot and eat it before it turns. Once fruit is overripe, fermentation will set in and attract fruit flies, so this is definitely something to pay attention to. If it's too late and rotting has already taken hold, immediately compost it or toss it in an outdoor trashcan. Keep an eye on any fruit trees or bushes in your yard too and don't allow anything to collect on the ground near your home.
Keeping fruit flies out of your kitchen begins with the simple act of washing your fruit as soon as you bring it inside. By starting with this easy step, you'll be well on your way to a home that is a fruit fly-free zone.