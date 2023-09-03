The Simple Food Cleaning Tip To Keep Pesky Fruit Flies Out Of Your Kitchen

So how do fruit flies get into your house in the first place? One of the main ways is by hitching a ride inside on those beautiful bananas, succulent berries, or mouthwatering melons. And, while it might seem like it would be obvious if there were specimens on the fruit you're picking up at the grocery store or farmers market, it isn't the adult flies that you need to worry about. It's their eggs that slip by, invisible to the naked eye, and ready to infest your fruit bowl.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to stop those eggs from hatching in the first place: Wash your uncut fruit as soon as you bring it home. "By rinsing fruits under cool running water and gently washing with your hands it will remove fruit fly eggs and any pesticides from the surface," John Stewart, from Green Protect pest management, told Yahoo. "Once washed, simply allow fruit to dry on a towel before eating."

If you're dealing with melons or other textured and thick-skinned fruit that has visible dirt, you might want to try a fruit and vegetable brush in order to ensure that all possible eggs and detritus have been scrubbed off. Be sure to give your sink a quick cleaning afterward so that all potential offenders find their way down the drain.