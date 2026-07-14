BBQ Lovers Agree: These Are 12 Of The Best Brisket Spots In The US

Among many barbecue connoisseurs, the ultimate test of a good barbecue restaurant is its brisket. This big, pricey, irregularly shaped cut is notoriously tricky to cook well, requiring hours of watching and waiting, while tending a live fire, and that's after using an experienced eye to find and trim the right cut. So a good plate of brisket is not only a treat, but a sign that a gifted pitmaster is in the house.

This is just one of the reasons you won't find brisket (or at least good brisket) at every barbecue joint you see. The other reasons are historical: Brisket isn't easy meat to smoke, and the tradition of doing so evolved in Texas, where local ranches ensured a steady supply of beef. Around the turn of the 20th century, an equally compelling barbecue tradition emerged in Kansas City, which also developed a reputation for exceptional brisket (other regional barbecue styles, such as Carolina barbecue, showcase pork). For this reason, a disproportionate number of the country's best brisket spots are either in Kansas City, Texas, or are otherwise strongly influenced by the smoking traditions that make Texas brisket something really special. Here are some of the spots that America's brisket lovers give the highest marks.