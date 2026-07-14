BBQ Lovers Agree: These Are 12 Of The Best Brisket Spots In The US
Among many barbecue connoisseurs, the ultimate test of a good barbecue restaurant is its brisket. This big, pricey, irregularly shaped cut is notoriously tricky to cook well, requiring hours of watching and waiting, while tending a live fire, and that's after using an experienced eye to find and trim the right cut. So a good plate of brisket is not only a treat, but a sign that a gifted pitmaster is in the house.
This is just one of the reasons you won't find brisket (or at least good brisket) at every barbecue joint you see. The other reasons are historical: Brisket isn't easy meat to smoke, and the tradition of doing so evolved in Texas, where local ranches ensured a steady supply of beef. Around the turn of the 20th century, an equally compelling barbecue tradition emerged in Kansas City, which also developed a reputation for exceptional brisket (other regional barbecue styles, such as Carolina barbecue, showcase pork). For this reason, a disproportionate number of the country's best brisket spots are either in Kansas City, Texas, or are otherwise strongly influenced by the smoking traditions that make Texas brisket something really special. Here are some of the spots that America's brisket lovers give the highest marks.
Franklin Barbecue, Austin, TX
We know — the hype around this Austin favorite is almost as annoying as the hours-long line you'll have to wait in to get your food. But we have to give credit where credit's due: Pitmaster Aaron Franklin knows his stuff and pays attention to details. He starts with USDA Prime brisket — the highest, rarest, and most marbled grade of meat — then puts in the hours of trimming, seasoning, and careful smoking needed to impress even those irked by Franklin's hipster persona. As one Reddit commenter said, "Seems trendy to hate on Franklin, the line sucks, but for ultimate brisket, soooonnnnn..."
Franklin has also earned the respect of the bigwigs in the wider culinary world. He received the James Beard Award for Best Chef and was inducted into the American Royal Barbecue Hall of Fame. In addition, Southern Living's readers voted Franklin Barbecue the best barbecue in Texas, and the competition there is seriously steep. Even a Reddit critic, who considers it overrated and overpriced, concedes its brisket is among the "top five best I've ever had."
franklinbbq.com
(512) 653-1187
900 E 11th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Louie Mueller Barbecue, Taylor, TX
A classic Texas barbecue joint, Louie Mueller Barbecue has been smoking briskets and ribs on the outskirts of Austin since 1949. Today, the James Beard Award-winning restaurant is run by Louie's grandson, and earns serious praise from locals for its brisket. "Brisket is moist, great smoke ring and stands alone without any sauce," one Reddit commenter said. "I now judge all other places compared to Louie Mueller."
If you do want sauce, it's kept warm and waiting for you in heated receptacles with taps — but you owe it to yourself to try your brisket on its own first. The pitmasters take their craft seriously, and they want you to know it. As one of them told KDXU, "I don't want my meat to be a sauce delivery system."
Louie Mueller's vintage charm and exceptional brisket also earned it an appearance on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives, which raved about its brisket, saying, "That peppery bark and melt-in-your-mouth fat cap are what Texas dreams are made of." Texas Monthly also praised its brisket as "exceptional" and declared the restaurant "the Platonic ideal of Texas barbecue."
louiemuellerbarbecue.com
(512) 352-6206
206 W. Second Street, Taylor, TX 76574
Q39, Kansas City, MO
Kansas City is known for its barbecue, and its residents are just as serious and opinionated about their brisket and ribs as their Texas brethren. So the fact that locals (along with happily surprised visitors) sing the praises of the brisket at Q39, a relative newcomer to the city's barbecue scene, tells you a lot. "The brisket is on another planet and I travel eating bbq everywhere in the US," one Reddit fan raved.
Q39 works hard for diners' respect: Founder Rob McGee was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, as well as a serious competitive pitmaster, and he forbade microwaves or reheating in Q39's kitchens — his vision, continued by his successors, was for all meat to go straight from the smoker to the plate. The restaurant's team of pitmasters times its cooking carefully to make sure this happens. Brisket for lunch service goes into the smoker at 2 a.m., and brisket for dinner service starts smoking at 8 a.m. This means that unlike many other elite barbecue spots, Q39 is unlikely to run out of meat before service ends — so if you show up at Q39 craving brisket, you won't leave disappointed.
q39kc.com
(816) 255-3753
1000 W 39th St., Kansas City, MO 64111
Scott's Kitchen, Kansas City, MO
Experienced travelers know that in any town with a serious food culture, the real-deal eating spots are in obscure corners in the center of town or perhaps in its nearby suburbs, and places by the airport are often tourist traps to be avoided. Scott's Kitchen, located a mere mile from the runways at Kansas City International Airport, is a notable exception. Owner Scott Unscheid, an award-winning competitive pitmaster, chose the location for his restaurant intentionally. "Get off the airport, search for 'restaurants near me,' and I'm the closest to the airport," he told Kansas City magazine.
This means his brisket is many diners' first-ever experience with real Kansas City barbecue, and he puts in the work to make sure they get a good first impression. Kansas City magazine lists it as a top choice for barbecue, and a survey of Yelp reviews ranks it as the highest-rated barbecue restaurant in Kansas City. Reviewers on other forums also sing its praises. "Didn't think this place would be that great because it is located so near the airport but I was wrong," a reviewer on TripAdvisor said. "The ribs were fall off the bone tender and the brisket was perfectly seasoned."
scottskitchenandcatering.com
(816) 270-0505
1920 North Ambassador Drive, Kansas City, MO 64153
Mad Jack's Mountaintop Barbecue, Cloudcroft, NM
This New Mexico favorite has deep Texan roots. Mad Jack's started in 2012 as a food trailer in Lockhart, Texas — considered by many to be the epicenter of Texas barbecue culture — then relocated to New Mexico in 2015. This move wasn't as random as it may appear: Founder James Jackson, a Lockhart native, knew the town of Cloudcroft well, since his brother had a vacation home there. This proved to be a winning move not only for Jackson, but for New Mexico's carnivores.
While Mad Jack's menu features New Mexico regional touches, such as house-made chili with Hatch peppers, the brisket remains old-school Texan — owner James Jackson is so committed to achieving an authentic Texas flavor that he regularly drives 600-plus miles to buy Texas post oak for his smoker — the wood of choice for classic Texas barbecue.
His efforts result in brisket that not only meets, but exceeds the standards of native Texans. "I don't know what you do," a guest told Jackson (via New Mexico Magazine), "but I'm from Texas, and this is the best bark I've ever had." Other diners and critics also love the stuff — so much that regulars advise you to arrive at 9 a.m. if you want to be seated when the restaurant opens at 11:30.
madjacksbbq.com
(575) 682-7577
105 James Canyon Hwy, Cloudcroft, NM 88317
Moo's Craft Barbecue, Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles isn't known as a hotbed of barbecue. But it is known as an energetic, diverse city with a fiercely competitive restaurant scene, and if you open a restaurant, opinionated experts in your culinary tradition won't hesitate to drop in and pass judgment. Among homesick expat Texans, the brisket at Moo's Craft Barbecue passes the taste test with flying colors. "As a Texan ... Moo's tasted like home," one said on Reddit. Moo's has also earned serious critical acclaim, including a Michelin Guide Bib Gourmand — Michelin's designation for exceptional casual restaurants.
While Texas barbecue standards and smoking techniques are defining features at Moo's, the restaurant's menu also celebrates its Los Angeles setting. Alongside classic Texas sides, like mac and cheese and beans (Moo's beans come loaded with chopped brisket), you can get house-made poblano queso Oaxaca sausages (a nod to owners Andrew and Michelle Muñoz's heritage) or pork belly kimchi fried rice (a nod to L.A.'s large and food-obsessed Korean-American community).
mooscraftbbq.com
(323) 686-4133
2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Heirloom Market Barbecue, Atlanta, GA
This bustling Atlanta takeout stand blends classic low-and-slow Southern barbecue and Korean flavors to create what the Michelin Guide calls "a mash-up that's nothing short of fantastic." You can top its brisket, which Yelp reviewers have called "phenomenal" and "too good to put down," with Korean barbecue sauce as well as with your choice of sweet, spicy, or vinegar-based sauces. Heirloom Market smokes its brisket for 12 hours and offers it as either a platter or in a generously loaded sandwich (a recent special was a sandwich featuring brisket and pimiento cheese). The Michelin Guide also praises its green tomato kimchi with jalapeños, which sounds like a great match for a fatty bite of brisket. Show up on the right day, and you may even find Korean fried chicken wings on offer.
Heirloom Market is not the place to go, however, if you're in the mood for a full-service sit-down meal. Service is take-out only, and diners are encouraged to place their orders online before arriving. The dining area consists of a few standing tables on a small outdoor patio, so most diners take their food to go. Lines can be long, especially for lunch service, so plan your visit accordingly.
heirloommarketbbq.com
770 850 1008
2243 Akers Mill Rd., Atlanta GA 30339
Terlingua, Portland, Maine
Named after a town in Texas, this Portland, Maine, restaurant leans hard into its Tex-Mex image. The must-try Prime smoked brisket is available not just as part of a barbecue platter, but as brisket tacos and brisket deviled eggs. And you can enjoy any of these with a starter of house-made queso and a margarita (or one of the restaurant's other cocktails) to wash it all down.
If this all sounds like fun party food, that's because it is (Terlingua also offers an extensive catering menu). But Terlingua takes the fundamentals — that is, smoked meat — seriously. A full-time pitmaster puts in 12-hour days managing Terlingua's 500-pound smoker, and his expertise shows: This is another of the rare out-of-state places to earn the respect of homesick Texans. It's not only a regular on regional best-of lists, but it's also received glowing reviews in national publications.
terlingua.me
207-230-6327
40 Washington Avenue, Portland, ME, 04101
Burnt Bean Co., Seguin, TX
The owners of Burnt Bean Co. know the name sounds more like a cozy indie coffee house than a serious barbecue place, but the long lines of customers waiting outside every day aren't there for lattes. They know that once they're inside, they'll feast on some of the finest brisket in Texas — which means some of the best in the world.
Serious barbecue watchers laud this establishment. Texas Monthly, a publication so devoted to the smoked meat scene that it has a dedicated barbecue editor, placed Burnt Bean Co. in the top position in its 2025 ranking of the top 50 barbecue spots in the state. The Michelin Guide praises its brisket and other meats as "notable for their tenderness, delicate smokiness, and measured levels of fat."
The brisket here can be enjoyed as a platter, a sandwich, tacos, and, on Sundays, with huevos rancheros, and if you're there on a weekend and have room left after all that, you can treat yourself to the bourbon peach cobbler taco. This dessert, according to Texas Monthly, has inspired a million words of praise, all of which "fail to capture how great it truly is."
burntbeanco.com
108 S Austin St, Seguin, TX 78155
Goldee's Bar-B-Q, Fort Worth, TX
Coming in third in Texas Monthly's 2025 list of the state's top 50 barbecue restaurants (a slight drop from its first-place position in the 2020 list), Goldee's earned its reputation for its brisket. According to Texas Monthly, it "can only be described as perfect" and is so tender that a review at The Infatuation says it "trembles with the wind." The Michelin Guide agrees, noting "it's absolutely worth the hours-long wait in the Texas sun." And once you survive the line, you'll enjoy not only exquisitely smoked brisket, but offbeat surprises such as Laotian sausage and kale and cabbage slaw.
Goldee's has also earned a reputation as a launching pad for talented young pitmasters. Many of Goldee's former cooks went on to start their own respected barbecue restaurants, so this restaurant not only offers great barbecue itself, but has helped energize the Texas barbecue scene at large. And if you can't help but wonder how Goldee's makes its brisket so good, you can find out. As well as offering a cookbook, sauces, and seasonings for sale, Goldee's also provides barbecue classes where you can learn the secrets for yourself.
goldeesbbq.com
4645 Dick Price Rd, Fort Worth TX 76140
Sacred Ground Barbecue, Pocahontas, MS
You'd think an experienced fine-dining chef and restaurateur would have better sense than to open a restaurant in a long-abandoned structure by a sleepy rail depot on the outskirts of Jackson, Mississippi. But in 2024, Derek Emerson followed his sixth sense, and his newfound passion for Texas-style barbecue, to turn the old building into Sacred Ground Barbecue, named after the 1000-year-old Native American site nearby. And while Emerson operates several other successful restaurants, Sacred Ground is clearly his passion project.
Emerson built his two smokers himself and spends over 12 hours a day monitoring them. His brisket is a testament to his dedication. "Melting slices of brisket sport dark-red edges and impressively charred barks," the Michelin Guide swooned. Fans elsewhere agree, with one on Facebook saying, "Brisket is melt-in-your mouth tender, and no sauce was needed." Elsewhere, Mississippi-based restaurateur and food critic Robert St. John calls Sacred Ground "the best overall and complete barbecue joint in Mississippi and arguably one of the best in the South."
sacredgroundbbq.com
(601) 900-9769
1052 Pocahontas Rd., Jackson, MS 39206
The Original Black's BBQ (multiple Texas locations)
The Original Black's Barbecue claims to be the first restaurant to offer smoked brisket on its menu, but whether this is actually true is up for debate. What's not up for debate, however, is that Black's is one of the most durable barbecue operations in Texas, and brisket is a big part of its success. The Black family has had plenty of time to perfect its brisket game — the restaurant was founded in Lockhart, Texas, in 1932, and has been run by four generations of the family and expanded to multiple locations throughout Central Texas since then.
As is the case with all good Texas barbecue, the techniques behind Black's briskets are simple, but not easy. Pitmasters hand-trim the briskets and smoke them over post oak wood for between 14 and 16 hours, moving them around the pit and adjusting the fire regularly to ensure even cooking. Seasoning is nothing more than salt and pepper — Texas pitmasters prefer to keep the flavor of meat and smoke front and center. All of that leads to results good enough to impress Lockhart locals, who know their barbecue and have plenty of good options to choose from. In 2025, Black's won the Reader's Choice award for best brisket from the Lockhart Post-Register.
blacksbbq.com
(512) 398-2712
215 N. Main Street, Lockhart, TX 78644
Methodology
Ask a dozen barbecue aficionados to share their favorite spots for brisket, and you'll get a dozen different answers. Ask them what their ideal brisket looks and tastes like, and you're also likely to spark a lively debate about the best sauces, the ideal texture of the bark, or how fatty or lean each bite should be. But certain points are non-negotiable: Tender but not mushy meat and a good flavor of smoke and balance of seasonings are musts.
The restaurants listed here are those highly rated by critics, food media, and self-described barbecue nerds, listed in no specific order. While most of our choices ended up being in Texas, we also made a point to include top-rated places in other regions of the U.S., to give everyone a better chance of finding great barbecue in their area.