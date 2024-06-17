The Right Wood Chips For Barbecuing Beef, According To A Grill Master

Sometimes, things come together in a way that makes it seem as though they were just meant to be. One of the most widely available woods across the East Coast and through the heartland of barbecue is hickory — and it just so happens that it's also pretty perfect for adding not just a strong flavor to meat but a delectable bacon flavor, too. As we said, this was just all meant to be.

Hickory, too, checks all the boxes for what makes an ideal wood for grilling and smoking. It's affordable, widely available, burns very hot, and is long-lasting. Add in that bacon flavor, and what more does anyone want? There are, however, a few things to remember when reaching for hickory.

The reason it works so well with beef is the strong flavor it imparts, but it is possible to overdo it. It can give a bitter taste along with that sought-after smoky bacon goodness, so you might want to keep a close eye on how much wood you're adding. Hickory can also be paired with other woods — like apple or cherry — and there's more good news here, too. That same flavor will work well with almost any veg you add to the grill as well, making this a great all-around choice.