What Sets Korean Barbecue Sauce Apart From The American Version

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From the sizzling sound to the tempting aroma, grilled food often makes the stomach grumble before the food hits the plate. While the cooking method itself imparts flavor, barbecue sauce offers another layer of flair. With Korean barbecue sauce, its ingredients create a tanginess and viscosity that are different from its American counterpart.

Korean barbecue sauce uses soy sauce as its base compared to the ketchup in American barbecue sauce. Although both sauces can have sweet notes, the Korean version often has a bold punch of umami. Balancing the acid from apple cider vinegar with the sweetness of Asian pear, this sauce tends to hit all the flavor profiles — yet works well on various proteins.

Another key difference between the two barbecue sauces is their overall thickness. Given that the Korean style is more oil-forward, the liquid is less dense and creamy than the average American-style offering. When cooking with Korean barbecue sauce, the surface almost becomes sticky as it adheres to the food. Generally, the sauce is used more as a marinade prior to cooking, which allows all the salty, sweet, and spicy notes to be absorbed. In addition, the sauce can be brushed onto food during the cooking process. When that tomato based-sauce gets a little bland, it could be time to make a flavorful switch.