This Beloved Costco Kirkland Signature Product Will Soon Be Gone

Posters on a Reddit forum devoted to beer are not happy about the announcement. If the users follow through on their posted plans, expect a run on cases of the lager — as one commenter puts it: "Time to see how many cases fit in a minivan." Fans felt it was the best value deal in craft beer, and they called it their go-to beer.

Many felt it was a big step up from the old Kirkland Light offering, which they called "dog water." Costco's light beer was so negatively reviewed, shoppers are still salty, and that negative connotation may have affected the public's perception of the Kirkland Lager. One commenter said their beer snob neighbor wouldn't try the lager because it had Kirkland on the label.

Another possible reason for the discontinuation lies in how Costco stored the beer. One commenter wrote: " The beer is mostly excellent but Costco really needed to keep it refrigerated. Once the hype died down, I realized that the quality just wasn't there because lagers don't do well at room temp for several months." Perhaps that's why, when we compared it to Trader Joe's Simpler Times Lager last year, our reviewer found Kirkland's offering lacking.