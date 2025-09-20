The Barrel-Aged Kirkland Beer That's Disappointing Reddit Users
Barrel-aged beers can have quite a cult following. People will wait in line overnight just to get some of the rarer barrel-aged stouts and porters. And they can cost quite a bit extra. The barrels themselves, plus the time the beer spends sitting in a barrel, are expensive, making the resulting drink pricier. That's why when a barrel-aged beer shows up at Costco, it can be a reason to celebrate.
Unfortunately, on Reddit, few are praising the new Kirkland barrel-aged offering. Redditors were initially excited, with one Redditor describing their journey as: "Ohhhh!!!! – Reads the comments. – Oh." The makers of the beer are the same behind the award-winning Kirkland Lager, Deschutes Brewery in Bend, OR, which has a storied history of barrel-aging beers. But this one didn't hold up. One drinker's review was rather harsh, saying, "Just tried this last night. VERY disappointing. Bland underrepresentation of the style. The bourbon was virtually unnoticeable and the pour had weird grassy notes. Not pleasant." This is unfortunate, as another dark beer by Deschutes, the Black Butte Porter, was chosen as our most iconic beer in the state of Oregon.
Should You Still Try The Kirkland Barrel-Aged Beer?
If you are new to the world of barrel-aged beers or find many in the style to be overpowering, it still could be worth it to pick up a bottle of Kirkland barrel-aged beer. At $7.99 a bottle, it's a steal. You could buy 50 of the Kirkland beers, or one barrel-aged Carlsberg Jacobsen Vintage from our list of the world's most expensive beers that sold for $400.
One Redditor said, "I liked last year's version quite a bit." Another Redditor commented, "I don't like the bourbon flavor aspect so maybe I'll like the new one if it's subtle." Many bourbon barrel beers have big, strong flavors. You have to really like the flavor of bourbon to enjoy them. Not everyone does, but if a hint of bourbon is more your speed, give this one a try. Or, if beer isn't even your thing, you can always get a bottle of the Kirkland pre-made Old Fashioned.