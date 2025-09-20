The Barrel-Aged Kirkland Beer That's Disappointing Reddit Users

Barrel-aged beers can have quite a cult following. People will wait in line overnight just to get some of the rarer barrel-aged stouts and porters. And they can cost quite a bit extra. The barrels themselves, plus the time the beer spends sitting in a barrel, are expensive, making the resulting drink pricier. That's why when a barrel-aged beer shows up at Costco, it can be a reason to celebrate.

Unfortunately, on Reddit, few are praising the new Kirkland barrel-aged offering. Redditors were initially excited, with one Redditor describing their journey as: "Ohhhh!!!! – Reads the comments. – Oh." The makers of the beer are the same behind the award-winning Kirkland Lager, Deschutes Brewery in Bend, OR, which has a storied history of barrel-aging beers. But this one didn't hold up. One drinker's review was rather harsh, saying, "Just tried this last night. VERY disappointing. Bland underrepresentation of the style. The bourbon was virtually unnoticeable and the pour had weird grassy notes. Not pleasant." This is unfortunate, as another dark beer by Deschutes, the Black Butte Porter, was chosen as our most iconic beer in the state of Oregon.