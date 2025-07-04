Costco Kirkland Signature Lager Vs Trader Joe's Simpler Times: Which Is The Better Cheap Beer?

Despite being a fan and frequenter of both Trader Joe's and Costco, I'd never tried each company's lager before this review. Truth be told, rather than viewing Trader Joe's as a place to do the bulk of my shopping, for me it's mostly a place to pick up a few occasional treats (like Trader Joe's peanut butter cups, which are absolutely spectacular). Costco, on the other hand, is definitely a place that I shop at more frequently — perhaps in part because I'm lured in by the expansive Costco frozen pizza selection that awaits me.

Both of these companies have a reputation for offering some surprisingly top-notch products, so I could see both of these beers being respectably solid. As someone who appreciates a good beer once in a while, I was eager to see how these Trader Joe's and Kirkland Signature lagers fared. But as it turns out, one of these beers ended up really letting me down. In fact, I feel pretty comfortable saying it was one of the worst beers I've ever had. Read on to get the lowdown.