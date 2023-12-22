Costco Shoppers Are Still Salty About Kirkland's Failed Light Beer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Being a Costco member is like being a part of an exclusive club many wish they could join. Among all the benefits of a Costco membership, next to saving precious dollars on large quantities of name-brand products, shoppers also take advantage of Costco's in-house private-label Kirkland Signature products. Yet, with Costco (as a business) valuing efficiency and cost-effectiveness, some Kirkland products fail to stand the test of time. Costco works to stock only those private-label products that customers want and purchase regularly. While some items are discontinued due to seasonal availability or supply chain issues, some products disappear due to poor customer reviews.

Costco Kirkland's light beer seemed like a steal when it graced warehouse shelves across the country: A 48-count case cost only $22. While certain customers took advantage of this deal, and a select few went to extremes promoting this Miller Lite alternative in homemade advertisements via YouTube, Kirkland's light beer was discontinued in 2018 due to an overwhelming amount of negative comsumer reviews.

Even though years have passed since Kirkland's light beer was discontinued, Costco customers are still quick to air their grievances with this once-promising cost-saving spirit. Before we uncover the current complaints still making their way through social media channels, it's easy to see how some of the initial reviews caused this cost-effective beer to lose stock on Costco shelves for good.