Aldi Vs Lidl: 11 Key Differences You Should Know

Some people look for discounts regardless of the situation. But getting a deal is front and center in the grocery shopping circuit lately thanks to inflation, and particularly "food-flation," a real part of the present-day conversation. The USDA Economic Research Service is projecting that food-at-home prices are expected to rise in 2026 at a rate above the historical average.

With prices also soaring elsewhere, people are cutting corners wherever they can. According to LendingTree, almost 90% of Americans have adjusted their grocery practices to save money. Public attitudes toward shopping for discount groceries have shifted, making it a common and socially acceptable choice rather than a source of embarrassment.

Enter Aldi and Lidl, two German-owned grocery store chains that are disrupting the status quo. Aldi has been around in the United States for a while, opening its first quaint little corner store in Iowa in 1976. Lidl is newer to the game, finally coming to the U.S. in 2017. On the surface, they seem similar. Along with Lidl and Aldi's German heritage, each store is family-owned, emphasizes low prices, has a large fandom, and even has four letters in its name. Even though many Americans believe Lidl and Aldi are related, the differences between the stores becomes apparent when you look past the initial impressions. What are the key disparities between these discount grocery stores, and which should you shop at if both are available in your area? Let's look closer at these fast-growing chains.