Why Aldi Fans Are Jealous Of This One Lidl Department
Let's be honest: Between the cheap prices and the high-quality products like Aldi's fast-food-style burgers, Aldi shoppers have little to be jealous of. Still, even the best grocery stores have their weak points. When it comes to Aldi, the bakery just doesn't hold up to Lidl's. Lidl, a rival German grocery chain, had its U.S. debut in 2015, decades after Aldi. Even so, Lidl's in-store bakery has proven difficult to compete with. It probably helps that its pastries are super cheap. Its beloved cheese twists, for example, are just $0.99 each. You can also purchase two whole baguettes for just $3.
However, whether or not these goods are actually baked in-store is up for debate. Though it may vary from location to location, many stores receive the majority of their baked goods frozen and reheat them before selling. This has landed the grocery chain in some hot water, with customers in the U.K. accusing Lidl of false advertising, though no drastic measures have been taken.
How Aldi's baked goods compare
Aldi has baked goods, but its in-store bakeries remain elusive. As a whole, the chain does not offer them across the board. Some customers online said they spotted a few in their local Aldis around 2018 — they seem to have been especially prevalent in Illinois — but apparently, those bakeries have since shut down. Since the company itself has not officially announced anything, it's safe to say that in-store bakeries are not coming soon to an Aldi near you.
Even though the bakery section is all pre-packaged, there are still some delicious, cheap baked goods you can buy at Aldi. The strawberry cheese strip danish, for instance, topped our list of Aldi bakery items ranked from worst to best. But as far as prices go, Aldi's baked goods are generally more expensive. Let's use bread as an example. Aldi's Take & Bake French baguette costs $2.05, while Lidl's French baguettes cost just $1.50 each. While there might be a few exceptions to the rule, we really don't blame Aldi customers for being jealous.