Why Aldi Fans Are Jealous Of This One Lidl Department

Let's be honest: Between the cheap prices and the high-quality products like Aldi's fast-food-style burgers, Aldi shoppers have little to be jealous of. Still, even the best grocery stores have their weak points. When it comes to Aldi, the bakery just doesn't hold up to Lidl's. Lidl, a rival German grocery chain, had its U.S. debut in 2015, decades after Aldi. Even so, Lidl's in-store bakery has proven difficult to compete with. It probably helps that its pastries are super cheap. Its beloved cheese twists, for example, are just $0.99 each. You can also purchase two whole baguettes for just $3.

However, whether or not these goods are actually baked in-store is up for debate. Though it may vary from location to location, many stores receive the majority of their baked goods frozen and reheat them before selling. This has landed the grocery chain in some hot water, with customers in the U.K. accusing Lidl of false advertising, though no drastic measures have been taken.