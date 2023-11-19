Aldi's First Location Was A Quaint Little Corner Store

Aldi is a multinational corporation with sales in the billions — but it didn't start out that way. The location that started it all was a small liquor and grocery store in a low-income suburb of Essen, Germany. It would take over one hundred years, a family feud, and some radical business decisions to make Aldi the massive chain it is today.

Before all of that, in 1913, Karl and Anna Albrecht opened a corner shop: Karl Albrecht Spiritousen and Lebensmittel (translation: Liquor and groceries). Their sons, Theo and Karl Jr., helped out around the store — at 14, little Karl would even go around the neighborhood, chasing down customers with outstanding bills. The business was successful, but competition from bigger chains ate into its profits.

After World War II, Karl and Theo Albrecht returned from combat (yep, both were drafted by the Nazis) to find much of their neighborhood destroyed. But their mother's corner shop was still standing. They took over and built the grocery empire we know — and shop at — today.