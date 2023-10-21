The Requirements That Dictate Whether Or Not Your Area Is Eligible For An Aldi

From its modest beginnings in post-war Germany to becoming a global grocery giant, Aldi has carved out a niche for itself as a no-frills, cost-effective supermarket destination. For many, the prospect of an Aldi opening nearby is a welcome one. However, the path to securing an Aldi in your community involves several key factors.

Although it currently operates more than 2,300 locations across 39 states in the U.S., Aldi is very selective about where it opens up shop. To start, they take into account how many people live in an area. In regard to the location of the actual store, they look at what the property will cost, how close it is to other supermarkets, and what the traffic patterns are like in that area, according to GlobeSt.com. The chain details additional location criteria on its website, stating that potential store locales must comprise at least 22,000 square feet with a minimum of 95 parking spaces, must include a 2.5-acre pad for purchase and development, and must record daily traffic counts of at least 20,000 vehicles per day, among other measures.

Another interesting deciding factor is that Aldi will rarely open in a shopping center. "You're always at risk of being asked to vacate as a tenant of a shopping center," Gary Mortimer, a professor of consumer behavior at Australia's Queensland University of Technology, told the Daily Mail Australia. "When you're in a shopping center, you are constrained with what you can actually do." Alternatively, Aldi will typically "buy their own land and build their own stores" in order to retain some flexibility and independence, he explains.