The Requirements That Dictate Whether Or Not Your Area Is Eligible For An Aldi
From its modest beginnings in post-war Germany to becoming a global grocery giant, Aldi has carved out a niche for itself as a no-frills, cost-effective supermarket destination. For many, the prospect of an Aldi opening nearby is a welcome one. However, the path to securing an Aldi in your community involves several key factors.
Although it currently operates more than 2,300 locations across 39 states in the U.S., Aldi is very selective about where it opens up shop. To start, they take into account how many people live in an area. In regard to the location of the actual store, they look at what the property will cost, how close it is to other supermarkets, and what the traffic patterns are like in that area, according to GlobeSt.com. The chain details additional location criteria on its website, stating that potential store locales must comprise at least 22,000 square feet with a minimum of 95 parking spaces, must include a 2.5-acre pad for purchase and development, and must record daily traffic counts of at least 20,000 vehicles per day, among other measures.
Another interesting deciding factor is that Aldi will rarely open in a shopping center. "You're always at risk of being asked to vacate as a tenant of a shopping center," Gary Mortimer, a professor of consumer behavior at Australia's Queensland University of Technology, told the Daily Mail Australia. "When you're in a shopping center, you are constrained with what you can actually do." Alternatively, Aldi will typically "buy their own land and build their own stores" in order to retain some flexibility and independence, he explains.
Movin' on up
Speaking of new Aldi locations, the company announced plans for U.S. expansion earlier this year. On the heels of 2022's success — the chain opened and remodeled 139 stores and brought in 9.4 million new customers — Aldi is launching 120 new stores in 2023 and aiming to surpass the 2,400-stores-nationwide mark by year-end. As of April, the company is on track, having already opened 35 stores and served 5.3 million new customers.
"While inflation is undoubtedly driving unprecedented demand for affordable groceries, we know that once customers experience the Aldi difference, they keep shopping with us, even when the economy improves," Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart said in a statement announcing the expansion. "Our growth is led by our customers, and they continue to want more Aldi locations coast-to-coast."
Separately, in August 2023, Aldi announced plans to purchase 400 shuttered Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket locations to convert into new Aldi stores in the Southeast. The deal is expected to be finalized in 2024.
Mark your calendar
Be sure to keep an eye on upcoming Aldi grand openings because you could score some awesome perks for being among the first customers. Grand openings often come with exciting promotions, discounts, and giveaways, such as grab bags full of free samples, coupons, gift cards, and reusable bags, among other goodies. Some locations also reportedly offer a drawing for a $100 gift card. Plus, it's an excellent opportunity for shoppers to meet the staff and snag their favorite products.
But plan accordingly, as Reddit users have noted the long and early morning queues that typically accompany a grand opening for a new Aldi store. "Our local Aldi just reopened, and I believe I read in the local paper people were lined up as early as 3 a.m.," one person commented. "This is a town of 10,000 people AT MOST, also, so I imagine it's A LOT crazier in larger cities."