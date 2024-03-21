What Is Lidl And Is It Related To Aldi?

If you've never been inside a Lidl (but maybe walked by one in a shopping center), you might think it's a toy store or even an alternate-universe Scandinavian furniture store, given its playful primary-colored logo. But it's actually a discount grocery store with a homely European warehouse aesthetic, not unlike Lidl's top competitor, Aldi. Both Lidl and Aldi are German-owned discount supermarkets, but — despite what many people believe — the two retailers are not related.

There are quite a few differences between Lidl and Aldi, which go beyond corporate ownership. For starters, Aldi has a much stronger foothold in the U.S., with over 2,300 locations nationally — and a projected 3,000 by 2028. Aldi is older than Lidl by some decades. The original Aldi began in 1913 as a mom-and-pop shop (literally, the Albrecht brothers who grew the franchise into a multi-billion monolith was first opened by their parents) and is now one of the most popular grocery chains in the world.