10 Best Budget Grocery Store Chains You Can Shop At In 2026

Aldi is widely considered one of the most affordable grocery stores in the country. The German-born store keeps its prices low by selling 90% private-label products with minimal name brands, limiting expensive marketing, and managing a no-frills store design. These, among other cost-cutting measures, allow the store to pass on the savings to its customers. Plus, customers appreciate the store-brand dupes and even consider some of them to be better than the OG versions.

One Redditor wrote, "Aldi ... that place is amazing. Quite a few of their 'generic' products are better than the brand name." And shopping the store brand is just one of many simple and helpful tricks for shopping at Aldi on a budget.

In several comparisons where shoppers bought the same grocery list from various stores, Aldi beat out the competition on price. Against Walmart and Kroger, Cheapism reported that Aldi saved shoppers up to 25% on their total grocery bill when shopping store-brand items across every grocery category, from pantry staples and condiments to produce, meat, and dairy. In another price comparison of eight different stores (via AllRecipes), Aldi won in every category other than name-brand products. Because the everyday prices are so low, the store does not offer coupons or loyalty programs.