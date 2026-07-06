12 Popular Cheesecake Factory Pasta Dishes, Ranked From Worst To Best

Spicy chicken chipotle pasta isn't a title you hear often. This is definitely a more original take on a pasta dish that would have Italian nonnas throwing up their hands in frustration — and left me scratching my head in confusion.

On description — penne, honey-glazed chicken, asparagus, peppers, and spicy chipotle Parmesan cream sauce — I was hopeful, largely because I'm a sucker for spicy food. But my expectations were not met as this dish should really be called "sweet chicken chipotle" instead of spicy.

The pieces of chicken on their own were delicious, but mixing them in with pasta, cream sauce, and asparagus just doesn't make sense. The garnish of fried wonton strips, while nice to snack on, is also confusing. The sauce is too sweet, there's almost no chipotle flavor or spice, and the ingredients aren't cohesive. This one was an easy last place. After a few bites, I had no desire to continue eating and couldn't see myself ever ordering the dish again.