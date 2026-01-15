There's No Cream In Martha Stewart's Fettuccine Alfredo – Here's What Makes It Creamy Beyond Belief

When it comes to the best-ever pasta recipes, fettuccine Alfredo is a classic. It's creamy, savory, and the perfect comfort food; however, while many American versions of this meal use heavy cream to create the sauce, Martha Stewart sticks to the original ingredients, but with an upgrade that only she could have dreamed up. Alfredo di Lelio, the culinary creator of this dish, used butter and Parmesan cheese with fresh egg pasta when he first made it in 1908. Stewart shuns the cream and uses these same ingredients as di Lelio, along with some starchy pasta water to create a rich sauce that clings to the noodles.

But what separates the cookbook author's sauce from di Lelio's sauce is her technique. She utilizes a standing mixer to slowly whip the butter and cheese together before adding the reserved hot pasta water, along with a little pepper. The result is a delicate yet velvety, smooth emulsion. Stewart's take on this dish removes the heaviness that cream adds. That said, if you are going to go the traditional route, the way the Parmesan cheese is prepped matters.