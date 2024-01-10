Low Heat Is Your Best Friend When Making Butter Sauce

While the fable of the tortoise and the hare might seem like an unlikely lesson to apply in the kitchen, low heat and slow cooking make for a winning butter sauce. Racing to beat the clock to put food on the plate might be a short-order cook's requirement, but this luscious sauce needs time to create that impeccable flavor.

Transforming that stick or pad of butter into a liquid for a sauce requires constant attention because butter has a low melting point and a low smoking point. Those characteristics are why a stick of butter can turn into a pooling mess on a hot day or a golden liquid turns burnt brown quickly.

By using low heat when making a butter sauce, it melts slowly. As a spoon gradually stirs the solid pad into a bubbly, liquid, the process is controlled. Before the butter turns into a brown or blackened disaster, the pan can be removed from the heat source to reduce the temperature. While the moment between nutty, unctuous flavor and ruined, acidic mess is fleeting, a careful eye and cautious heating can be the difference between hitting the finish line and having to return to the solid butter starting point.