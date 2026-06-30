8 Best 4th Of July 2026 Food Deals To Score This Weekend

The Fourth of July is a major event in cookout season, but you're probably not eating backyard barbecue for every meal all weekend. Some of the nation's most popular chains aim to fill the culinary void with special Fourth of July offers on food and drink, tempting consumers with the all-American appeal of fast food and fast-casual restaurants.

Many of these deals are only available during the holiday weekend; some are even only available on the actual date. Others may already be available and might even stretch through the entire summer. Whatever the case, they're all tied to the Independence Day holiday, sometimes even with a $2.50 price tag as a nod to the nation's 250th anniversary.

Some of the standouts include a simple way to get a free Krispy Kreme donut, a deep discount on a junior version of one of America's favorite burgers, and a limited-edition eagle-shaped cup that comes with a free coffee, plus exclusive discounts all month. There's also an unusually great deal on steakhouse gift cards, a new Sonic slushie, and for drinking good in the neighborhood, a margarita special you may not want to miss.