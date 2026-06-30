8 Best 4th Of July 2026 Food Deals To Score This Weekend
The Fourth of July is a major event in cookout season, but you're probably not eating backyard barbecue for every meal all weekend. Some of the nation's most popular chains aim to fill the culinary void with special Fourth of July offers on food and drink, tempting consumers with the all-American appeal of fast food and fast-casual restaurants.
Many of these deals are only available during the holiday weekend; some are even only available on the actual date. Others may already be available and might even stretch through the entire summer. Whatever the case, they're all tied to the Independence Day holiday, sometimes even with a $2.50 price tag as a nod to the nation's 250th anniversary.
Some of the standouts include a simple way to get a free Krispy Kreme donut, a deep discount on a junior version of one of America's favorite burgers, and a limited-edition eagle-shaped cup that comes with a free coffee, plus exclusive discounts all month. There's also an unusually great deal on steakhouse gift cards, a new Sonic slushie, and for drinking good in the neighborhood, a margarita special you may not want to miss.
Burger King
Burger King recently revamped its iconic Whopper to widespread approval, but customers say the Whopper Jr. received some similar improvements, including its own new bun and the same new mayonnaise as its bigger sibling. And on the Fourth of July only, Burger King rewards members (branded as Royal Perks) can try the new Whopper Jr. for just $2.50, with a limit of one redemption per customer.
And though it's been out since early June, the King also has a seasonally festive Firecracker Cookie Pie with red, white, and blue star sprinkles available all summer long.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme often offers free donuts on holidays, and the Fourth of July is no exception. On America's birthday, anyone who enters a Krispy Kreme store wearing red, white, and blue may collect a free Original Glazed donut, no purchase necessary. But if you do want to buy, from July 2-5, you can pick up one dozen Original Glazed donuts for $2.50 with the purchase of any dozen (or 16 Minis) at full price.
Dunkin'
Shaped like a perched bald eagle, Dunkin's limited-edition eagle cup is an obvious celebration of America. But it's even better with the $10.99 purchase price, which includes one free medium beverage in your new tumbler. Each cup also comes with a unique promo code good for $3 medium Refreshers or Dunkin' Zero beverages within the following 30 days. This deal is only available while your local Dunkin' still has the cups, though (and is unavailable through delivery platforms), so act fast.
Applebee's
Applebee's is in the midst of a turnaround effort bolstered by nostalgic offers at excellent prices, including this boozy Fourth of July deal. The famous Applebee's Dollaritas are back, and true to the name, dine-in customers can buy margaritas for just $1 each, all month long. It's about as close as you'll get to an all-you-can-drink promotion, and the perfect pair for Applebee's famous all-you-can-eat menu, a limited-time offer that appears to overlap with this all-July Independence Day deal.
Sonic
Sonic's $2.50 menu is valid from June 29 to July 12, with a price point obviously reflecting the nation's birthday. Customers can choose between the All-American 6-inch hot dog; medium onion rings; Jr. double cheeseburger; and red, white, and blue slush float — cut strawberries and vanilla soft serve in a blue raspberry slushie — for just $2.50 each.
Circle K
Cheap but decent food from a gas station is one of America's less-appreciated traditions, but Circle K is leaning into it with its own $2.50 meal deal. Starting now and available all summer, customers can pair any roller grill item with a Polar Pop (the chain's name for its fountain sodas) or a 7½-ounce Coke-branded beverage for just $2.50.
Logan's Roadhouse
You may not be familiar with it, but Logan's Roadhouse is gaining ground on popular alternatives like Texas Roadhouse. The Houston-based chain is expanding on the back of a hugely varied menu, weekday lunch service, and strong customer satisfaction. And with a stellar Fourth of July deal selling $25 gift cards for $17.76, that brand loyalty is likely to get even stronger. A good food deal doesn't typically include free money, and it won't for long at Logan's Roadhouse: This offer is only good from July 3 to 5.
Hardee's/Carl's Jr.
As sibling brands, Hardee's and Carl's Jr. essentially have the same menu, but this Fourth of July, they have different limited-time offers, both from July 3 to 5.
Using the app, Hardee's rewards members can get a free Star-Spangled Biscuit, a star-shaped iced biscuit with red and blue sprinkles and berry flavoring. On the other hand, Carl's Jr. rewards members can pick up a double cheeseburger for $2.50. Either way, it's an affordably pleasant way to add an extra bite to your meal.