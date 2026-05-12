This Iconic Restaurant Chain Is Bringing Back Its All-You-Can-Eat Menu

Since opening in 1980, Applebee's has become a major part of the chain restaurant landscape. And even though it is not a buffet, Applebee's has previously run limited-time, all-you-can-eat specials, most recently last year. Applebee's fans can get excited because the chain is bringing it back again.

For $15.99, dine-in customers can now enjoy unlimited servings of boneless wings, riblets, or Double Crunch shrimp — plus unlimited french fries. Customers can also mix-and-match proteins, so you're not locked into bottomless servings of the same dish over and over. But these aren't the only new menu items.

The all-you-can-eat menu is paired with what Applebee's calls "Poolio with Don Julio margaritas": Either a plain or melon-flavored margarita, both made with Don Julio tequila and served in a blue cup that resembles an above-ground pool. But if margaritas aren't your vibe, there is also a new $6 Long Beach Tea — a Long Island Iced Tea made with Still G.I.N., a gin brand from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre — and a Shirley Temple with strawberry Pop Rocks-style candy known as a Rockin' Poppin' Shirley. It's a lot worth checking out.