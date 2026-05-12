This Iconic Restaurant Chain Is Bringing Back Its All-You-Can-Eat Menu
Since opening in 1980, Applebee's has become a major part of the chain restaurant landscape. And even though it is not a buffet, Applebee's has previously run limited-time, all-you-can-eat specials, most recently last year. Applebee's fans can get excited because the chain is bringing it back again.
For $15.99, dine-in customers can now enjoy unlimited servings of boneless wings, riblets, or Double Crunch shrimp — plus unlimited french fries. Customers can also mix-and-match proteins, so you're not locked into bottomless servings of the same dish over and over. But these aren't the only new menu items.
The all-you-can-eat menu is paired with what Applebee's calls "Poolio with Don Julio margaritas": Either a plain or melon-flavored margarita, both made with Don Julio tequila and served in a blue cup that resembles an above-ground pool. But if margaritas aren't your vibe, there is also a new $6 Long Beach Tea — a Long Island Iced Tea made with Still G.I.N., a gin brand from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre — and a Shirley Temple with strawberry Pop Rocks-style candy known as a Rockin' Poppin' Shirley. It's a lot worth checking out.
All-you-can-eat and Applebee's reputational revival
Applebee's is still one of the largest casual dining chains in the country and the world, but it hasn't necessarily been a smooth ride to the top. Despite its omnipresence, Applebee's is one of those restaurants that America fell out of love with, as it became the butt of many jokes about mediocre and uninspired food. The chain has tried to turn that around with limited-time offerings like its incredibly viral O-M-Cheese Burger, and now, these new menu items.
$15.99 is a pretty good price for unlimited servings of these three proteins. And even though the fries achieved a mediocre finish in our ultimate ranking of Applebee's sides, it's hard to argue against an infinite amount of them. It's also worth noting that the fries are probably much better when served fresh at the restaurant, unlike when we taste tested them via delivery.
One potential problem stands out among these new offerings. Bartenders often hate to make a Long Island Iced Tea because the drink's eight or so ingredients make for a complicated order, and its high alcohol content can make customers unruly. But Applebee's pricing these at just $6 — less than half the price of the other new drinks — likely means they will be a popular choice. Just remember to mind your manners, be patient, and tip generously.