Costco's New Bar Cake Has Shoppers Flocking To The Bakery

Outside of its fan-favorite rotisserie chicken deal and $1.50 hot dog, there aren't many items that Costco members frantically run to the store to get their hands on, except for its bakery items. The warehouse retailer chain's bakery is known for its over-the-top, artisanal goods, from soccer-ball-sized muffins to two-pound cakes. And the latest release, the waffle cone bar cake from its Kirkland Signature collection, already has shoppers and ice cream lovers alike flocking to its bakery section.

Priced at $18.99, this decadent treat features spongy layers of waffle cone-flavored cake, crunchy waffle cone crumble, and a heavy hand of creamy filling. A swirl of chocolate and caramel tops the cake, along with three mini chocolate-filled waffle cones.

Costcohotfinds, a Costco fan account on Instagram, was among the first to spot the waffle cone bar cake, and the post has now garnered thousands of likes, hundreds of comments, and has been shared over 30,000 times. "This tastes just like ice cream," one commenter said. With the Fourth of July coming up, and people planning backyard barbecues and pool parties, this cake may be tricky to find. The waffle cone-inspired confection appears to be sold out online and is only available in select locations, so check your local store before racing up there.