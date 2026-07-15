Can Aldi's New Orange Creamsicle Cookies Live Up To The Iconic Flavor Combo?
Welcome back to the Aldi Aisle of Shame column, where Daily Meal's Aldi superfans try out the most attention-grabbing new Find of the week to let you know if it's worth seeking out.
I will never say no to a cookie — especially one from Aldi. The store sells an assortment of cookies in the packaged snack aisle (one of our tasters even ranked them from worst to best), as well as in its bakery section, where you'll find a ton of other fun treats. This week, I was after a different kind of sweet treat that takes inspiration from an ice cream truck classic: Benton's Orange Crèmesicle Sandwich Cookies.
Aldi was clearly feeling summery with these cookies, which feature Golden Oreo-like cookies sandwiching a very pungent and orangey filling. A package rings in at $2.99. Orange tends to be a pretty divisive and potentially overpowering flavor, so I went into this tasting hopeful, yet skeptical. Would this become one of the best Aldi Finds of 2026, or one worth leaving on the shelf? I, a proud cookie lover, had to find out.
These cookies have an artificial tinge but taste good all the same
The first thing I noticed when I opened the package was how the aroma of fake orange perfumed out. Orange creamsicle-flavored foods are supposed to balance vanilla and orange but since orange is such a dominant flavor, I figured this sandwich cookie would have a hard time offering both. The cookie part itself is fresh and snappy with a hint of citrus flavor and vanilla. The orange filling in between is sweet and just like the classic gritty filling shoved between Oreos. Luckily, the artificiality of the scent wasn't as much of a presence in the actual taste. It's not "fresh orange," by any means, but it's nowhere near the overly fake flavor of an orange Starburst or orange Skittles.
Although I expected that the orange would overwhelm the bite, I found it to be a light flavor that didn't overpower the vanilla of the cookie. When the whole sandwich cookie is eaten together, the bite is balanced, sweet, and decadent. While not perfect, these cookies deliver on the creamsicle promise and are a fun, summery treat worth adding to your cart while supplies last.