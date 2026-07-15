Can Aldi's New Orange Creamsicle Cookies Live Up To The Iconic Flavor Combo?

Welcome back to the Aldi Aisle of Shame column, where Daily Meal's Aldi superfans try out the most attention-grabbing new Find of the week to let you know if it's worth seeking out.

I will never say no to a cookie — especially one from Aldi. The store sells an assortment of cookies in the packaged snack aisle (one of our tasters even ranked them from worst to best), as well as in its bakery section, where you'll find a ton of other fun treats. This week, I was after a different kind of sweet treat that takes inspiration from an ice cream truck classic: Benton's Orange Crèmesicle Sandwich Cookies.

Aldi was clearly feeling summery with these cookies, which feature Golden Oreo-like cookies sandwiching a very pungent and orangey filling. A package rings in at $2.99. Orange tends to be a pretty divisive and potentially overpowering flavor, so I went into this tasting hopeful, yet skeptical. Would this become one of the best Aldi Finds of 2026, or one worth leaving on the shelf? I, a proud cookie lover, had to find out.