The Best Steak At Outback Steakhouse Is One Of Its Smallest Cuts
With over 660 restaurants across 50 states, Outback is one of America's most well-recognized steakhouse chains. And when people go to their local Outback Steakhouse, many likely want a memorably hearty meal anchored by a big, juicy steak. But when it comes to the chain's best steak, size isn't everything.
We ranked 5 Outback Steakhouse steaks from worst to best, picking a representative sample of the chain's overall steak offerings and judging each by smell, taste, texture, and price per ounce in light of its overall quality. And although this smallish 6-ounce steak costs a considerable $4.50 per ounce, Victoria's filet mignon is worth every penny, and earns its laudatory name.
Our filet was perfectly cooked and seared, as any Outback steak should be, which gave it a delectable smell and significantly boosted the flavor. Victoria's filet gets the same seasoning blend as other Outback steaks, but seemingly less of it, which actually allows the natural flavors of this prized cut to blossom. Delicately savory and buttery, it tasted exactly as a quality filet mignon should. And at just 480 calories, it's also one of the healthiest menu items at Outback. If you're looking for a rich, beefy-tasting bite of steak, it's hard to top Victoria's filet.
Building the best Outback Steakhouse meal
Good as Victoria's filet is, many would argue it's not a meal without side dishes. And the steak fanatics among us might want to reach for the best Outback Steakhouse side dish, the Tasmanian chili. Without a bean in sight, this chili gets its protein content from real pieces of steak. So if the Victoria filet's 6-ounce size has you wanting more red meat, this steak-heavy chili might bridge that gap.
However, if 6 ounces is plenty of steak for you, our overall ranking of Outback Steakhouse side dishes reveals some other strong contenders. The steakhouse mac and cheese, loaded mashed potatoes, and broccoli are all delicious in their own right and would pair perfectly with Victoria's filet mignon.
And while it's not as sensational as the rolls at rival chain Texas Roadhouse, don't sleep on Outback's bread either. Customers say that Outback has some of the best chain restaurant bread anywhere. It looks rather plain, but each mini loaf of pumpernickel bread is delicately sweet and delicious. Slightly dense but not too filling, it's the perfect introductory course for a Victoria filet meal.