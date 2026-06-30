The Best Steak At Outback Steakhouse Is One Of Its Smallest Cuts

With over 660 restaurants across 50 states, Outback is one of America's most well-recognized steakhouse chains. And when people go to their local Outback Steakhouse, many likely want a memorably hearty meal anchored by a big, juicy steak. But when it comes to the chain's best steak, size isn't everything.

We ranked 5 Outback Steakhouse steaks from worst to best, picking a representative sample of the chain's overall steak offerings and judging each by smell, taste, texture, and price per ounce in light of its overall quality. And although this smallish 6-ounce steak costs a considerable $4.50 per ounce, Victoria's filet mignon is worth every penny, and earns its laudatory name.

Our filet was perfectly cooked and seared, as any Outback steak should be, which gave it a delectable smell and significantly boosted the flavor. Victoria's filet gets the same seasoning blend as other Outback steaks, but seemingly less of it, which actually allows the natural flavors of this prized cut to blossom. Delicately savory and buttery, it tasted exactly as a quality filet mignon should. And at just 480 calories, it's also one of the healthiest menu items at Outback. If you're looking for a rich, beefy-tasting bite of steak, it's hard to top Victoria's filet.